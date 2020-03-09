1 -- Change always looks good from the start

It's only natural to compare and contrast coaching styles when a new regime takes over. It's also only natural to be excited about those changes -- especially when the old regime was producing poor results.

So it should have come as no surprise Saturday when the reports were unanimously glowing about FSU's first spring practice under Mike Norvell.

The players are fired up. The fans are excited. The media have had nothing but good things to say.

It's like Christmas in March.

But if we're going to be honest with ourselves, we also have to remember that people were similarly excited at this time two years ago. And we have to ask ourselves whether we are simply looking forward to change for change's sake, or if there is tangible reason for optimism.

My personal feeling is it's the latter, but it's a topic worth examining.

When Willie Taggart opened his first spring practice at Florida State to the media and fans in 2018, many of us marveled at the upbeat nature of the workout. We took note of every time Taggart high-fived or chest-bumped a player after a nice effort. We couldn't help but notice how the players danced during breaks in the action, seemingly enjoying the music that was being pumped out of massive speakers.

And we reflected on how that was such a stark -- and, in the eyes of many, welcomed -- contrast to the militaristic nature of Jimbo Fisher's practices.

Willie Taggart was bringing "fun" back to Florida State football.

That's what we thought anyway.

The players seemed to think it, too. Several players we spoke with at the time said that football had started feeling "like a job" under Fisher. Now, they said, they were learning to love the sport again.

While Taggart's practices were unlike many of us had ever seen, I think most in the Florida State community were hopeful that change would be good. After all, Taggart had been successful at other schools, and things certainly had gotten stale under the previous regime. So maybe this would be just what the doctor ordered.

Maybe not.

Taggart's two-year tenure was a disaster by almost every metric, and now here we are seeing yet another different approach to football preparation.