The future at WR: Closer look at FSU's receiver recruiting for 2021 class
After a sub-par performance last Saturday at Louisville, Florida State's wide receiver group has come under scrutiny. The Seminoles' wideouts have had some bright moments this season, but they also have struggled with consistency.
With most expecting junior Tamorrion Terry to bolt for the NFL after this season, this bye week is a good time to reflect on what the Seminoles have coming back next season and what their 2021 recruiting class will look like at that position.
Through six games, Terry and Ontaria Wilson are the only receivers with more than seven catches on the season. Here's FSU's current receiver roster and what that group has done so far in 2020:
|Player
|Year
|2020 Stats (six games)
|
Tamorrion Terry
|
R-Jr.
|
21 rec, 275 yds, 1 TD
|
Ontaria Wilson
|
R-Jr.
|
20 rec, 212 yds, 1 TD
|
Keyshawn Helton
|
Jr.
|
7 rec, 101 yds, 2 TDs
|
Warren Thompson
|
R-So.
|
4 rec, 80 yds
|
Jordan Young
|
R-So.
|
5 rec, 65 yds
|
Bryan Robinson
|
Fr.
|
Battled ankle injury; 2 appearances
|
Darion Williamson
|
Fr.
|
2 rec, 15 yds
|
Kentron Poitier
|
Fr.
|
3 rec, 31 yds
While FSU has no senior receivers on the roster, there is an expectation that Terry will likely leave after this season. That would leave the Seminoles with seven scholarship receivers, so Mike Norvell and his staff likely will try to bolster that group with a large crop of high school signees and potential transfers.
Here are the top prep targets and commitments the Seminoles are involved with, and their prospects with each:
The Skinny on Joshua Burrell
First, Joshua Burrell is very locked in with that FSU commitment, so there's nothing to be concerned about there. He has been one of the Seminoles' best recruiters throughout the year, and he's only pushed harder since the year started -- even during tough times.
When it comes to his play on the field, Burrell is unique in that he can line up at receiver or H-Back and create a lot of mismatch problems with his combination of size and speed. Burrell also is a very good blocker, and he is physical enough to make tough catches over the middle.
If there's one thing we'd like to see more of from Burrell, it's him stretching the field and making catches in the vertical passing game. But that can be difficult sometimes for high school offenses. He runs more in the range of 4.55 or 4.6 type of guy. His quickness in short space of routes makes him difficult to handle.
