After a sub-par performance last Saturday at Louisville, Florida State's wide receiver group has come under scrutiny. The Seminoles' wideouts have had some bright moments this season, but they also have struggled with consistency. With most expecting junior Tamorrion Terry to bolt for the NFL after this season, this bye week is a good time to reflect on what the Seminoles have coming back next season and what their 2021 recruiting class will look like at that position.



2021 WR Destyn Hill continues to be a major target for the 'Noles. (Sam Spiegelman)

Through six games, Terry and Ontaria Wilson are the only receivers with more than seven catches on the season. Here's FSU's current receiver roster and what that group has done so far in 2020:

Receiver Rotation Player Year 2020 Stats (six games) Tamorrion Terry R-Jr. 21 rec, 275 yds, 1 TD Ontaria Wilson R-Jr. 20 rec, 212 yds, 1 TD Keyshawn Helton Jr. 7 rec, 101 yds, 2 TDs Warren Thompson R-So. 4 rec, 80 yds Jordan Young R-So. 5 rec, 65 yds Bryan Robinson Fr. Battled ankle injury; 2 appearances Darion Williamson Fr. 2 rec, 15 yds Kentron Poitier Fr. 3 rec, 31 yds

While FSU has no senior receivers on the roster, there is an expectation that Terry will likely leave after this season. That would leave the Seminoles with seven scholarship receivers, so Mike Norvell and his staff likely will try to bolster that group with a large crop of high school signees and potential transfers. Here are the top prep targets and commitments the Seminoles are involved with, and their prospects with each: