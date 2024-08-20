On Tuesday morning, Rivals released its updated rankings for the top 250 prospects in the country for the class of 2026. There are a number of players who have FSU offers on that list. Here are the updated rankings:

FSU commits

Smigiel has been committed to FSU since June and has been a regular on FSU's campus this year including three unofficial visits. He is now ranked as the 10th-best overall prospect in the class of 2026, dropping five spots in the updated rankings.

Bell has been committed to FSU since last October. He slid 55 spots and is now ranked as the 214th-best prospect in the class of 2026.

White has been committed to FSU since last December. He has moved up seven spots and is now considered the 54th-best prospect in the class of 2026.

Uncommitted prospects with an FSU offer

Cooper moved up 11 spots and is now ranked as the 7th-best overall prospect in the class of 2026. He also moved up from being rated as a four-star prospect to now being rated a five-star prospect.

Atkinson has been on FSU's radar since he was a freshman. He has been on multiple unofficial visits to FSU but those have slowed of late. Atkinson moved down three spots and is now ranked as the 9th-best overall prospect in the class of 2026.

Carter was offered by FSU this summer after their Elite Camp in July. He moved down one spot and is now ranked as the 11th-best overall prospect in the class of 2026. Fish and I agree that at least at this point in his development that he is ranked too high.

Geralds was offered by FSU in May. He would be considered short for a major college defensive tackle, but he has one heck of a motor, competes and is extremely tough and physical having seen him in-person this spring. Geralds moved up 16 spots and is now the 12-ranked player in the class of 2026.

Harrison has held an FSU offer since February of last year. He makes his debut in the Rivals250 and is ranked as the 13th-best overall prospect in the class of 2026.

The one-time FSU commit and son of former Seminoles running back Dexter Carter moved down 11 spots and is now ranked as the 22nd-best prospect in the class of 2026.

Matthews was on-campus for a multi-day unofficial visit in July. He moved down two spots and is now ranked as the 26th-best overall player in the class of 2026.

Hicks was offered by FSU last month, but the coaches have some catching up to do. FSU is currently not among his top seven schools. He moved down 18 spots and is now ranked as the 30th-best prospect in the class of 2026.

Prothro has been on FSU's campus multiple times and was a standout at both the Rivals camp in Atlanta in April and the Seminoles Elite camp this summer. He moves down a spot and is now ranked as the 34th-best player in the class of 2026.

Carrington has held an offer from FSU since the spring of 2023. He has also been on-campus for an unofficial visit. He moved down 10 spots and is now ranked as the 35th-best prospect in the class of 2026.

Perry-Wright was offered by FSU after camping with the Seminoles a year ago. He is still ranked as the 37th-best prospect in the class of 2026.

Brooks has held an FSU offer for quite some time and has been on-campus multiple times for unofficial visits. He moved up four spots and is now ranked as the 43rd-best player in the class of 2026.

Burroughs has been on multiple unofficial visits to FSU. He moves up 16 spots in the rankings and is now considered the 46th-best prospect in the class of 2026.

Kreul has been on FSU's campus as recently as this summer. He moves up 184 spots and is now ranked as the 61st-best prospect in the class of 2026.

Russell has been on FSU's campus for multiple unofficial visits dating back to last year. He moved down 22 spots and is now considered the 65th-best player in the class of 2026.

Elee was offered by FSU this summer. He moved up 21 spots and is now considered the 74th-best prospect in the class of 2026.

Fort was on-campus earlier this year for an unofficial Junior Day visit. He slid 11 spots and is now ranked as the 78th-best overall prospect in the class of 2026.

Brady has been on FSU's campus for at least one unofficial visit. He moved down 13 spots and is now ranked as the 85th-best prospect in the class of 2026.

Givens was on the FSU campus earlier this spring and was offered by the Seminoles around the same time. He moved down four spots and is ranked as the 88th-best prospect in the class of 2026.

Gray was offered by FSU earlier this spring and attended the Seminoles' Elite Camp in July. He is still rated as the 93rd-best overall prospect in the class of 2026.

Smith has taken multiple unofficial visits to FSU dating back to last summer. He moved down two spots and is now ranked as the 105th-best player in the class of 2026

Helton was just recently offered by FSU and plans to take an unofficial visit for a game this season. The one-time Alabama commit has moved up 14 spots and is now ranked as the 109th-best overall prospect.

Yates was on FSU's campus for an unofficial visit earlier this summer. He moved up two spots and is now ranked as the 112th-best prospect in the country for 2026.

Keefe took an unofficial visit to FSU in April and was offered by the Seminoles shortly after his visit. He slid 17 spots and is now ranked as the 114th-best player in the class of 2026.

Anderson was offered by FSU in May and was on-campus for an unofficial visit in July. He has moved up 17 spots and is now ranked as the 121st-ranked prospect in the class of 2026.

Kent has been on-campus for an unofficial visit, but it has been a while. He is now ranked as the 131st-best prospect in the class of 2026.

Wise took an unofficial visit to FSU earlier this year. He moves down 10 spots and is now ranked as the 134th-best overall prospect in the class of 2026.



Walton has been on FSU's campus for an unofficial visit, but it has been a while. He moves down 10 spots and is now ranked as the 135th-best prospect in the class of 2026.

Morris has been on an unofficial visit to FSU as recently as this spring. He moved down 12 spots and is now ranked as the 140th-best overall prospect in the class of 2026.

Scruggs was offered by FSU just last week. He moves down 11 spots and is now ranked as the 147th-best prospect in the class of 2026.

Dunham was offered earlier this spring while on an unofficial visit to FSU. He moved down two spots and is now ranked as the 149th-best prospect in the class of 2026.

Green has been on-campus multiple times for unofficial visits this year. He moved up 34 spots and is now ranked as the 150th-best prospect in the class of 2026.

Griffin-Haynes was on-campus for an unofficial visit in July. He moved up 72 spots and is now ranked as the 151st-best prospect in the class of 2026.

Mallory has been on FSU's campus for an unofficial visit. He slid 16 spots and is now ranked as the 156th-best prospect in the class of 2026.

Roseborough was offered by FSU while on an unofficial visit earlier this year. He moved up one spot and is now ranked as the 162nd-best prospect in the class of 2026.

Fordham is the son of former FSU OT Todd Fordham. He has been on-campus several times for unofficial visits this year. He slid 115 spots and is now ranked as the 173rd-best prospect in the class of 20256.

Balogoun-Ali was offered by FSU this spring and was on-campus this summer. He slid 10 spots and is now ranked as the 184th-best prospect in the class of 2026.

Bowden has been a regular visit to Florida State over the last two years. He slid 13 spots and is now ranked as the 190th-best prospect in the class of 2026.

Winston has been on-campus multiple times for unofficial visits. He slid 19 spots and is now ranked as the 195th-best overall player in the class of 2026.

Currence was on-campus for an unofficial visit as recently as July. He slid 80 spots and is now ranked as the 200th-best player in the class of 2026.

Caldwell was on campus for an unofficial visit in April. He slid 50 spots and is now ranked as the 203rd-best prospect in the class of 2026.