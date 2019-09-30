The Leavitt Effect: How is veteran coach impacting FSU football?
When Jim Leavitt was hired as a senior defensive analyst three weeks ago, the Florida State defense was giving up 40 points and 520 yards per game. It also was allowing 196 yards rushing per contest and four yards per carry.
Since he arrived in Tallahassee, the Seminoles are allowing 23.3 points and 398.3 yards per game. They're allowing 110.6 yards rushing per contest and 3.1 yards per carry.
Maybe it's just a coincidence that Florida State has improved so drastically on defense since his arrival? After all, he's not even an official member of the coaching staff.
Then again: When you talk to the players about his impact, you get the sense he might just be one of the most influential "analysts" in the country.
"It's incredible to have a top-tier guy like him coming in and teaching you," senior linebacker Josh Brown said. "Of course, he doesn't know our specific scheme yet, but he's incredibly knowledgeable about the game of course.
"It's been helpful. He brings energy to the defense. And as you can see, our energy level has went up as well, so I would say he's pretty much played a big part in that."
** Don't miss out on our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial
Fellow linebacker Leonard Warner was asked Saturday night what Leavitt has brought to the program since he was hired by head coach Willie Taggart a few days before the Virginia game.
"A lot of energy," Warner said. "That man has a lot of energy. And he pays great attention to detail as well. He'll be in practice yelling at me, 'Come on, 35! That sucks! That sucks!' ... And I love it. It's the type of coaching I really needed. It's definitely helped."
There's no way to know how much of an impact Leavitt is having in the actual game-planning the Seminoles are doing each week. As an analyst, he is not allowed to do any hands-on coaching of the players in practices or games. But he can watch game film and discuss strategies and personnel with defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett, the other defensive coaches and Taggart. He also is on the coaches' headsets during games.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news