When Jim Leavitt was hired as a senior defensive analyst three weeks ago, the Florida State defense was giving up 40 points and 520 yards per game. It also was allowing 196 yards rushing per contest and four yards per carry.

Since he arrived in Tallahassee, the Seminoles are allowing 23.3 points and 398.3 yards per game. They're allowing 110.6 yards rushing per contest and 3.1 yards per carry.

Maybe it's just a coincidence that Florida State has improved so drastically on defense since his arrival? After all, he's not even an official member of the coaching staff.

Then again: When you talk to the players about his impact, you get the sense he might just be one of the most influential "analysts" in the country.

"It's incredible to have a top-tier guy like him coming in and teaching you," senior linebacker Josh Brown said. "Of course, he doesn't know our specific scheme yet, but he's incredibly knowledgeable about the game of course.

"It's been helpful. He brings energy to the defense. And as you can see, our energy level has went up as well, so I would say he's pretty much played a big part in that."

