Recruiting for a program like Florida State is not all that unusual for assistant coaches Greg Frey, Harlon Barnett and Mark Snyder. While working at Big Ten powers Michigan and Michigan State, they often were given carte blanche when visiting high schools throughout the Midwest.

For several other first-year FSU assistants, however, it has been a whole new world.

Less than a decade ago, Seminoles special-teams coach Alonzo Hampton was struggling to recruit players to Arkansas-Pine Bluff and then as part of Willie Taggart's staff at Western Kentucky. A few years later, Taggart and several current FSU assistants were fending off college football's big boys to keep elite talent home at USF.

It was an uphill battle, to say the least.

There were times when they were successful and pulled off the upset. Then there were other times when they knew they had no chance.

"Sometimes, a coach would put you in a corner [of his office], because they had a Power 5 school coming," Hampton said, when asked what it was like visiting high schools back then. "And then when we got to USF, even though we were winning, sometimes they still [said], 'Hey Coach, let me get with you in a second.'"

Taggart and his USF assistants couldn't sell the allure of playing at a traditional powerhouse program or the opportunity to compete in a Power 5 conference. Instead, they sold themselves as up-and-coming coaches, they sold the potential of playing in a high-scoring offense, and they sold the opportunity to build something new.

While casual college football fans might not have realized it at the time, Taggart's USF staff enjoyed incredible recruiting success for a school of its stature.

In 2016, their last full recruiting cycle in Tampa, Taggart's crew landed a class with an average star rating of 2.65. That ranked just a hair behind Power 5 schools like Maryland, Louisville and Georgia Tech, and just ahead of other Power 5 programs, such as West Virginia, Oregon State, Colorado and Virginia.

Back in those USF days, Taggart and his staffers -- including current FSU assistants Hampton, David Kelly, Raymond Woodie, Donte' Pimpleton and Telly Lockette -- would dream about one day having the luxury of recruiting for a school like Florida State. A program that would have the name recognition to go after the best prospects in the country, and the recruiting budget to make whatever trips were necessary.

"We always said we wanted to have the same opportunities as everyone else," Hampton said. "To go out and be able to recruit the best. And I think when we walk out with the Florida State symbol on our chest, it's a little different now."

It hasn't taken Taggart's crew long to show what they can do with that type of backing.

Not only did they pull off a minor miracle by landing a top-10 recruiting class in February 2018, just two months after former head coach Jimbo Fisher left that class in shambles, but they have since put together one of the most impressive hauls for 2019.

FSU's '19 class currently ranks No. 8 in the overall Rivals rankings, and the Seminoles are tied with Alabama for No. 2 in average star ratings at 3.81. Only Georgia is higher at 4.0.