No matter what our numbers said, the 2011 class was always going to be special for FSU fans. But after Warchant.com got done crunching the numbers, it comes in as the fourth-best in class school history with a total of 98 points.

A helpful reminder: We broke down each class by assigning point values to certain criteria. A player got two points for being a starter or major contributor, three points for being an NFL draft pick, four points for being on a reputable All-America team, five points for being an NFL first-round draft pick, six points for being a consensus or unanimous All-American, seven points for winning a national award, eight points for winning the Heisman Trophy and 10 points for having his jersey retired.

When you look at the players in this class -- Kelvin Benjamin, Rashad Greene, Nick O'Leary, Devonta Freeman, Timmy Jernigan and many, many others -- you can see why it was ranked as the No. 1 class in the country at the time. You also can see why Florida State was ranked No. 1 in the country when 2013 ended.

What made this class special wasn't just the star power, however, it was the overall quantity of starters and/or contributors that Jimbo Fisher and his staff signed in February of 2011. All told, 19 different players made a significant contribution during their time in Tallahassee. And 10 ended up playing in the NFL.

Nick O'Leary wound up being the biggest point-scorer out of this class. The tight end, whose grandfather has a bunch of trophies in some other sport, won the Mackey Award and was a consensus All-American in 2014. He was also a three-year starter who finished his Florida State career with 114 catches for 1,591 yards and 17 touchdowns.

He was a fan favorite from the moment he arrived on campus and will always, always, always be remembered for this play.