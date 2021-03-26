There has never been a road trip quite like this. No other Florida State basketball team has been away from home as long as this current squad has been. And while it has been trying at times, the Seminoles aren't eager to come back to Tallahassee anytime soon either. The Seminoles left on March 9 to head to Greensboro, N.C., for the ACC Tournament. Their first game was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test in the Duke basketball program. They won their second game, against North Carolina, to advance to the ACC Championship game against Georgia Tech on Saturday night, March 13. After losing that game, the Seminoles stayed in Greensboro until Sunday night, watching the NCAA Tournament Selection Show from a restaurant in their hotel lobby. They then boarded a plane and arrived in Indianapolis, along with 67 other teams, for the official start of March Madness. ***Don't miss out on our great sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***

They've been there now for 11 days. And they will be there for at least four more, as they prepare to play Michigan in the Sweet 16 on Sunday (5 p.m. ET, CBS). Nothing about this season has been normal, of course. But this stretch -- three weeks away from home, quarantining as soon as you get to the hotel, no family time, no outside time (unless approved by the NCAA), no restaurants -- has been unlike anything these players and coaches have ever gone through before. And will likely ever go through again. "I do think our guys started to feel some kind of way," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said on Thursday, when talking about the cooped-up nature of the trip. It's not just that the Seminoles -- and every other team in Indianapolis -- have been on the road for so long. It's that they've been on the road and had to, for the most part, stay inside. In fact, when they first arrived in Indianapolis, they weren't allowed to go outside of their hotel rooms until the entire travel party had tested negative for the coronavirus. Multiple times. "You sit in a hotel room long enough, you start going crazy," redshirt junior Wyatt Wilkes said. The NCAA realized this, of course. So, this week it organized multiple outdoor events for the remaining 16 teams. The Seminoles have visited the Indianapolis Zoo. They've been to Top Golf. "We've got a lot of good golfers out there," senior guard M.J. Walker said. "I'm going to include myself in that conversation. Wyatt Wilkes was pretty good, Justin Lindner, C.Y. (assistant coach Charlton Young), Coach (Steve) Smith are pretty good. Anthony Polite. We've got a lot of guys with pretty good touch with the golf club." The players also were allowed some outside time at Victory Field, the stadium for the Indianapolis Indians, the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. They were even provided soccer balls, footballs and whiffle balls to have some fun on the diamond. It might not sound like much. But when you've been stuck in a hotel for two weeks and counting, any outside time is very much appreciated. "Getting them out on the field, letting them kick around, take their mind off of basketball, and get to play some games they enjoy, going to the makeshift golf outing they had (on Wednesday) that the NCAA provided for them," Hamilton said. "And I'll say this ... the NCAA has done an unbelievable job with planning this. Things have not been perfect, but I cannot say how impressed I am with how they've put this tournament together."