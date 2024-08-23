It's finally here. The start of Florida State's 2024 football season and the Seminoles opening game against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland. As usual on the day before an FSU football game the Osceola staff offers their thoughts on what will be the keys to a win over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon.

Bob Ferrante Navigate the Storm: Florida State handled LSU well last year and started hot in the 2022 game against the Tigers in New Orleans. But openers can be wacky, at times it’s nerves, a communication issue or a mental mistake that can frustrate. Mike Norvell preaches that players must handle adversity, so one key intangible is for the Seminoles to not get too frustrated when things don’t go their way in game 1. Running Wild: My mantra since spring ball? FSU should dictate via the ground game. A deep, experienced offensive line and a loaded group of versatile backs. There is excitement over what DJ Uiagalelei offers, but the path to an FSU win on Saturday (and likely throughout the season) is on the ground. And while we think Roydell Williams, Jaylin Lucas and Lawrance Toafili will be the three-man committee approach Norvell prefers, we all should be curious if Caziah Holmes, Sam Singleton, Kam Davis or Micahi Danzy get a few opportunities. Prediction: FSU 27, Georgia Tech 17

Advertisement

Pat Burnham Crowning the King: Both teams are likely to find success in the running game. The strength of FSU's offense going into this season looks to be its running game, powered by what is supposed to be its best offensive line in years, which is expected to bring better results on the ground than last year. Tech had the top rushing offense in the ACC and one of the tops in country last season and returns its top two rushers and most of its offensive line. So, if the running game balance out, the game may be decided by the play of the quarterbacks. Georgia Tech's QB can be turnover prone, and FSU's QB has a history of being inconsistent from an accuracy standpoint. The team that gets the best quarterback play will likely win this game. Will that be DJU or Haynes King? We are about to find out, but one of those two guys will be king for a day. Kicking It: Both teams have excellent punters who can flip the field. FSU's Alex Mastromanno averaged over 45 yards per punt last season and is considered one of the top two or three punters in all of college football. He is a weapon. Georgia Tech's punter, David Shanahan, averages 43 yards per punt last season and is very good at forcing fair catches and pinning teams inside their own 20-yard line. Both team's place-kickers were extremely accurate last season. FSU's Ryan Fitzgerald was 19 of 21 last season and Georgia Tech's Aidan Barr was 17 of 19 with both misses coming from 47 or more yards. All four of these players will have a chance to have a significant impact on this game because I think it is going to be very close. Prediction: FSU 23, Georgia Tech 21

Jerry Kutz Be Possessive: Offensively protect the football. It has been raining and likely to be wet Saturday. Don’t give Georgia Tech any free at bats. Be Disciplined: Minimize foolish penalties. Be Special: Be sound in the kicking game. Big plays can swing momentum and determine outcomes, especially in early season games. FSU’s kicker and punter are veterans but the other 10 guys on field also must be sound in protections and coverage. Prediction: FSU 24, Georgia Tech 10

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1BpRU50blZ2NXFZP3NpPTBoWDR5aExHSlBPTVdRa2w/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Curt Weiler Establish the run: Georgia Tech’s run defense probably won’t be nearly as bad it was a year ago when it allowed the most yards per rush of any P5 team. New defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci is well-regarded and should improve the Jackets to some degree right away. However, facing the FSU running backs in the first game of the season will be a stiff test. We are all high on FSU’s run game and if it can set the tone for the offense, it should make things much easier for DJ Uiagalelei and the receivers/tight ends in their first game together. Come at the King, don't miss: Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King certainly put his remarkable playmaking ability on display during his debut season in Atlanta. He threw for over 2,800 yards, ran for 737 more and accounted for 37 total touchdowns (27 passing, 10 rushing). If FSU lets him, his dual-threat ability will challenge the Seminoles’ defense. However, he also threw 16 interceptions in 2023 (among the most nationally) and had as many games with multiple interceptions (4) as he did zero interceptions (4). FSU’s defensive line, if it is able to get King under pressure, may force mistakes the secondary is able to capitalize on. That would likely go a long way towards a comfortable win to begin the season. Prediction: FSU 31, Georgia Tech 21

Mark Salva Fighting Mad: Be ready to fight like hell. Thinking that Georgia Tech sees this as an opportunity. Weird things have happened in this game in recent years. Northwestern beat Nebraska in 2022, and UCF almost beat Penn State. Add to that the travel circumstances, first game mojo, hype of this FSU team as defending ACC champions and you can see why Tech can think all that will be some sort of equalizer to the "talent disparity" between the Yellow Jackets and Seminoles. Tech will have belief, and I believe they will bring it. Is this FSU team ready to assume the role of being the hunted as opposed to being the hunter? Heavy is the head that wears the crown. Seeing Red: If FSU has the advantage on the line of scrimmage and we think it does, then this is where it will manifest. Their strength is their OL and running game. We think the FSU DL will be elite and keeping them out if the end zone and holding them to field-goal attempts is key. Same on the other side. Can FSU's OL push around Georgia Tech in the red zone? Their ability to do so or not will tell us a lot about what the season may look like. I think FSU wins but Tech covers. Prediction: FSU 31, Georgia Tech 21

Charles Fishbein Play a clean game: FSU has a new starter at QB, RB, WR and TE. If FSU can keep the penalties and turnovers to a minimum, FSU's chances will improve. This is the type of game early on that turnovers and penalties can close the talent gap quickly between the two teams. DJU: He is key to the success of FSU on the field this season. If he plays well then the offense should be really good, since we already like what the run game brings to the table. DJ can take FSU offense to another level. If he does not play well or is inconsistent, Georgia Tech will have the chance to pull off the upset. Get after it on defense: FSU's defense set the tone last year, especially late in the season. If Patrick Payton and Marvin Jones Jr can get up the field and put pressure on Tech offense it will make life difficult for the Ramblin Wreck. Final Thoughts: Georgia Tech brings back a team that returns most of their talent on offense. They also have speed on the edge. GT finished the season really well. Can they take that momentum and bring it into this season? I feel that Tech is a tough out in week one. I expect this game to be close throughout the half. Can FSU pull away in the second half? If FSU does not get some help from Georgia Tech, it would not surprise us to see this game end up close into the fourth quarter. I expect the game to be close. Prediction: FSU 31, Georgia Tech 23

Nick Carlisle Pound the Rock: It's likely going to be an underlying key throughout the entire season, but establishing the running game early is going to be a must for this Florida State offense. Despite better days with the passing attack to close camp, the heart of this offense is it's offensive line and deep running back room. If they can be successful early against a defensive front 7 with questions, it will go a long way to opening up the playbook further into the game. Contain King: Haynes King and his athleticism will be a good early test for this Florida State defense on the ground. As we've seen in practice the last few weeks, Florida State expects a lot of motion and read option with King. If you turn him into purely a passer, that can allow this Florida State secondary to potentially produce some turnovers which was a major struggle for King last season (16 INTs). Snuffing King and forcing him to throw could do wonders for a strong defensive secondary. Prediction: FSU 24, Georgia Tech 20 Fact or fiction: FSU will win 10 games in 2024