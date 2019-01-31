The Skinny; Why OL Ira Henry makes the list

If Florida State is going to put together a strong finish for the class of 2019, that absolutely has to include landing several quality offensive linemen. And landing St. Louis product Ira Henry would go a long way in helping the Seminoles achieve that goal.

Henry is listed by Rivals as a guard, but he can also play tackle, which is FSU's biggest area of need. And from a physical standpoint, he brings the tools the Seminoles' coaches want in their offensive linemen -- he has great length, he has the size to hold the edge, and he is athletic enough to get out to the second level. FSU wants one or two more high school offensive linemen in this class, and Henry would fit the bill.

The Seminoles made a strong push during his visit last weekend and appear to have made up ground on Auburn. Some even believe FSU has pulled ahead in the race, with less than a week remaining until National Signing Day.

Henry can take one more visit this weekend, but we still believe this will come down to Florida State and Auburn. The 'Noles are planning to make an in-home visit this week, and they would love to seal the deal during that meeting.