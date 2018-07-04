CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Dontae Lucas

STOCK UP

Jones was back for his second Five-Star Challenge and he was impressive in his hometown. He looks comfortable at guard and he had success against the bigger interior guys and faster guys who project at end.

Morris is a 2020 prospect, but he was arguably the most athletic offensive lineman there. He has great agility, he showed good reaction speed and he has good length. He may not have elite height, but he almost checks every box for a top tackle prospect.

Wormley really worked his hands well. He kept his feet moving, he showed good balance and he kept defenders in front of him. When he showed patience and let defenders come to him, he was very successful.

Lucas was nasty. Some thought the Florida State commit played a little dirty and kept going after the whistle blew, but you cannot deny his success in Atlanta. He was stoning defensive linemen on a regular basis and he could be a top guard in the ACC down the road.

Bradford had to work on both sides of the ball due to the lack of interior defensive linemen on his team. He had success on both sides and won some key battles on his team at defensive tackle. The LSU commit is naturally strong and was tough to move once he got his hands on defensive linemen.

STOCK STEADY

Thomas is already a five-star, so there is not a lot of room for him to move up, but he did everything expected of him. The LSU commit was strong, he was dominant much of the camp and he left as the MVP.

Rogers may have been the most consistent offensive lineman in the group. He looks like a guard and is ranked as one on Rivals.com, but he played right tackle and showed good feet, balance and patience.

Kight had his moments, but he struggled some after being asked to line up at guard instead of tackle. He was not comfortable there, so he wasn't playing at a high level, but you cannot knock him for lining up somewhere new.

Webb was not as dominant as he had been in prior events, but he was still very impressive. The speed got to him a little and Jowon Briggs gave him some trouble, but he won more than he lost and showed why he is a five-star center.

Wilkins has a great frame to build on and he has some real upside. There is a lot to like about his game and potential with his length and coordination. He will get stronger over time and continue to improve his mechanics.

Akporoghene is an intriguing prospect. He is still somewhat new to football, so he is raw and he is all about potential. He is naturally strong and when he gets his hands on defenders, he can control them, but he struggled against guys who had speed and move off the ball.

There were a few instances when Harrison looked like a sophomore going against upperclassmen, but for most of the day he had a very solid all-around performance. There is a lot to like about his game - including versatility and an intriguing size/athleticism combo - and very few weaknesses other than youth and relative inexperience.

STOCK DOWN

Bragg ended up facing quite a few defensive ends on the day, which is not likely a situation he will face in college as a projected interior lineman. However, the quicker prospects exposed limitations in the Stanford commit's lateral agility and overall quickness, and he also had some issues anchoring against stronger defensive linemen.

Truss is a big body that flashed on the offensive line, but he was not consistent. The Georgia commit is ranked as a tackle, but could move to guard down the road. He needs to improve his strength and balance.