The Rumor Mill: Transfer Tracker

Stacey Wilkins (AP Images)

Despite only playing in four games during his two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners (he opted out in 2020), there is plenty to get excited about regarding Wilkins' potential. So, when he recently entered the portal - despite the thought that he had a serious opportunity to earn important playing time in Norman this fall - it surprised many, while also grabbing the attention of plenty of opposing coaches. One immediate possibility is Florida State, which recently struck out on offensive lineman Cain Madden. Wilkins is already in the process of scheduling an official visit to Tallahassee in the near future. While other schools like South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon, Indiana and Rutgers are also chasing, it definitely looks like the Seminoles will get the first shot. Arkansas is interesting to watch here as well as it was heavily involved the first time around.

*****

Lytton is a name that many may have forgotten about since he has been in the transfer portal from Florida State for more than a year. However, now he seems close to finding his future home. Penn State has been keeping a close eye on Lytton for months and had him in Happy Valley for a visit earlier this month. He is currently finishing up a couple of classes at a junior college and if everything goes well with that, it is expected that he will join the Nittany Lions later this summer. This has been kind of low key, for whatever reason, so who knows if there are things behind the scenes that need to be worked out, but it looks like a good fit.

*****

Webb, the former Virginia Tech signee from Missouri State, quickly became a hot name in the portal once it became official that he had entered. Purdue, Oregon State and Kansas quickly jumped in with offers, while schools like Boston College, SMU, South Carolina, Louisville, FAU and Oregon State continue to show serious interest. Webb does not seem to be in a huge rush, so it may take a couple more weeks before a decision is made, and it is likely that at least a few more offers will roll in.

*****

Prunty has been a hot name in the portal since he entered from Kansas. He took a serious step in his process this past weekend when he took a visit to South Carolina, which is making it a priority to try and add one more cornerback before the start of summer camp. While the Gamecocks are in a good position after grabbing the first visit, Tennessee, Ohio State and Virginia are also considered major players at this time. Expect a couple more visits for Prunty before he makes a decision. The Gamecocks are obviously selling the Jaycee Horn angle, but he hails from Virginia so the Cavaliers and Vols are close and Ohio State is also selling a few defensive backs that have had success.

*****

There was an interesting surprise last week when Georgia released its updated roster and Turnage was not on it. The Alabama transfer only recently committed to the Bulldogs, so this was obviously unexpected. The more recent addition of Derion Kendrick by Georgia seems to have led Turnage to look for a different home, as he would like more of a guarantee at consistent playing time. So what is his likely destination now? Tennessee was the first school to pop up, and it continues to try and rebuild its roster. Minnesota, Kansas State, TCU, Oregon State and Illinois are just a few of the schools that were in contact with Turnage before his commitment to Georgia and should be watched now.

*****