The show must go on. But Florida State’s Flying High Circus could use help, too.

When a tornado ripped through downtown Tallahassee on May 10, there was extensive damage across FSU’s campus. A considerable number of athletes saw damage to their apartments. Dick Howser Stadium’s right-field fence was twisted.

Across the street, there was extensive damage at the circus. The big top had toppled to the ground. The indoor warehouse remained relatively unscathed, although a large tree fell just to the south. Texts quickly came in to circus program director Chad Mathews.

“Once it has come down there was a pretty good indication of how severe it was,” Mathews told the Osceola. “On first sight, everything was done. Once the structure, all of the steelwork that is the architecture of the tent, once that falls, anything inside was pretty much going to be destroyed.

“The roof is 40 feet tall. So imagine that steel roof dropping 40 feet. It was going to destroy everything underneath it.”

Mathews acknowledges they immediately knew it was a “total loss.” It’s a considerable road ahead for a favorite fixture on FSU’s campus, one that’s just beyond the right-field wall at Howser.

The circus’ clean-up is still ongoing. A demolition crew came in and has cleared the debris from the tent, trashing most of it while recycling some steel.

FSU is one of just two colleges with a circus, and it’s the only one with a big top. In the short run, it's a project to simply get the custom-made tent manufactured and shipped. From Italy.

“We won't have a tent for some time,” Mathews said. “Although, we started to work on that already. But these aren't things you can buy off the shelf. They are custom pieces.”



