The NCAA's recruiting dead period has ended, and the first contact period of 2020 has begun. Now, the Florida State Seminoles will try to finish off their first recruiting class with Mike Norvell as well as possible.

Norvell and his new staff will start the first of three big recruiting weekends today, and we know of at least four official visitors coming to campus. We've also been told that a few more names could be bubbling up throughout the weekend.

Here's a preview of this weekend's visits and a look at what's on line for the 'Noles:

