The stretch run: FSU Football hosts several important visitors this weekend
The NCAA's recruiting dead period has ended, and the first contact period of 2020 has begun. Now, the Florida State Seminoles will try to finish off their first recruiting class with Mike Norvell as well as possible.
Norvell and his new staff will start the first of three big recruiting weekends today, and we know of at least four official visitors coming to campus. We've also been told that a few more names could be bubbling up throughout the weekend.
Here's a preview of this weekend's visits and a look at what's on line for the 'Noles:
Don't miss our great Football coverage.
FSU official visitors this weekend (1/17)
The Skinny on Scott & FSU; What to watch for on visit this weekend
Florida State obviously needs offensive tackles in this class, and Robert Scott is one that the 'Noles want badly . Arkansas and Ole Miss are the main threats here, and the home-state Hogs are putting on a strong push. However, there are quite a few things playing in FSU's favor. One is the relationship that Scott has with head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins, who Scott likes a lot. That's definitely something to monitor throughout the weekend. I consider Arkansas a bigger threat than Ole Miss at this stage.
What we'll look for this weekend will be the relationship that Scott builds with the Seminoles current offensive linemen, and his connection throughout the weekend with Atkins and Norvell. I also expect FSU to make a very strong pitch on academics. That's a big deal to Scott, as he wants to major in business, and Florida State has several outstanding business programs. The Seminoles likely also will hammer home the opportunity for early playing time.
