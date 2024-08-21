The top center in the class of 2026, Zykie Helton, reacts to FSU offer
Last week Florida State extended an offer to four-star offensive lineman Zykie Helton from Carrollton (Ga.) High. Helton, who is 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, is rated as the top center prospect in the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news