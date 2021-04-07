The War Room: FSU's football facility, the 'Doak Campbell' name & QB race
The 'War Room' is a special feature for Warchant.com subscribers only.
In this edition of the War Room:
* Details on the new football only facility including it's location, configuration and cost.
* Does the recent vote by an FSU task force against keeping the 'Doak Campbell' name signal that a change is coming, or could the tide be changing on this touchy issue?
* How big is the gap between Jordan Travis and UCF transfer McKenzie Milton in winning the starting QB job? The answer may be surprising.
** CLICK HERE TO GO INSIDE THE 'WAR ROOM **
Not a Warchant subscriber? Get your 30-day FREE trial!