The 'War Room' is a special feature for Warchant.com subscribers only.

In this edition of the War Room:

* Details on the new football only facility including it's location, configuration and cost.

* Does the recent vote by an FSU task force against keeping the 'Doak Campbell' name signal that a change is coming, or could the tide be changing on this touchy issue?

* How big is the gap between Jordan Travis and UCF transfer McKenzie Milton in winning the starting QB job? The answer may be surprising.

** CLICK HERE TO GO INSIDE THE 'WAR ROOM **

Not a Warchant subscriber? Get your 30-day FREE trial!