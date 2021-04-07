 Details on FSU's football only facility and will the 'Doak Campbell' name be removed from the stadium?
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-07 22:08:18 -0500') }} football Edit

The War Room: FSU's football facility, the 'Doak Campbell' name & QB race

Gene Williams • Warchant
Publisher
@WarchantGene
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

The 'War Room' is a special feature for Warchant.com subscribers only.

In this edition of the War Room:

* Details on the new football only facility including it's location, configuration and cost.

* Does the recent vote by an FSU task force against keeping the 'Doak Campbell' name signal that a change is coming, or could the tide be changing on this touchy issue?

* How big is the gap between Jordan Travis and UCF transfer McKenzie Milton in winning the starting QB job? The answer may be surprising.

** CLICK HERE TO GO INSIDE THE 'WAR ROOM **

