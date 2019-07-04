As always the list, which was compiled by Warchant’s Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel and Corey Clark and ESPN Tallahassee’s Jeff Cameron, will be revealed in segments. The first installment features players No. 40 through No. 31.

It’s time to look ahead to the 2019 Florida State football season with Warchant’s annual list of the top 40 players on the Seminoles' roster -- the players we expect to make the biggest impact for FSU in 2019. (Note: This is not necessarily the 40 most talented players, but the players we believe will have the opportunity and capability to make the biggest impact this season.)

The good news for Tyler in 2018 is that he had the best season of his career, leading the ACC with a 43.2-yard average. The bad news for Tyler – and Florida State, for that matter – was that he was used so much.

The Missouri native set an FSU single-season school record with 82 punts in 2018. He also broke the school record for single-season punting yardage with 3,545, which equates to almost two full miles of punts.

Tyler had 23 punts last year of at least 50 yards, and he also had 37 touchbacks on 51 kickoffs. He will likely finish his career as the Seminoles’ all-time leader in punts and punting yardage. And although they hope to use him much less in 2019, he has proven to be a valuable tool for Florida State in the field-position battle.

Voting recap: Gene Williams: Unranked; Ira Schoffel: Unranked; Corey Clark: 36; Jeff Cameron: 39.