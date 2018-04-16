In private conversations with university administrators and others around the Florida State program, Willie Taggart has repeatedly marveled about the support he has received during his first four months on the job.

“I haven’t even won a game yet,” Taggart has said on multiple occasions.

No, perhaps not.

But if we learned anything this past weekend, it’s that Willie Taggart already has won plenty.

He has won over his players: We saw that early in spring practice and by observing their comments on social media.

He has won over the fan base: Who would have ever dreamed that more than 60,000 people would pay 10 bucks a head to watch an FSU spring game?

And he has won over Florida State’s former players: Practically all of them.

Not just the superstars like Deion Sanders and Charlie Ward and Peter Warrick, who have always received the red-carpet treatment when they returned to town. No, Taggart also has won over the rank and file. The players you might not remember. The ones who could attend a home game and go unnoticed in the stands.

“It’s amazing, man,” said former Seminole defensive end Willie Jones Jr., who made the trip to Tallahassee with his father, FSU Hall-of-Famer Willie Jones Sr. “Just seeing all my brothers come together like this ... I never thought I'd see this many guys come back. Honestly, I haven’t been this happy and this excited in years. Literally.”

The Joneses were just two of more than 300 former Seminoles who returned for a reunion party Friday night and the spring game on Saturday. They came from near and far. Some had remained close to the program since their playing days ended, while others hadn’t been back in years.

But they all felt compelled to come back now. To support Taggart and the program they love.

“The excitement that’s here right now is unbelievable,” said another former defensive end, Everette Brown. “To see the guys from generation after generation and team after team … just to be able to come back and be in the same building. It’s something I’m proud to be a part of.”

*ALSO SEE: Spring Game Recruiting Insider -- FSU making more moves

Watching the former players interact on the sidelines before Saturday’s game, you could literally feel their joy. They pulled each other close to pose for pictures. Some introduced each other to their sons and daughters.

They teased about weight gained and hair lost. They swapped stories and exchanged numbers.

“This is awesome, man,” said former defensive tackle Andre Fluellen. “Just to feel welcomed back with all the older guys and younger guys -- the guys that played in the ‘90s, that played in the ‘80s, the 2000s. It doesn’t matter. It’s all family now, and that’s good.”

What’s fascinating about all of this is how it happened so organically. As our Corey Clark wrote after the game, it’s not as if Taggart has made impassioned pleas to the fans or former players for their support.

He has just been himself, and people have responded.

When I asked some former players about it, they couldn’t exactly put their finger on why they feel so good about the program’s new direction.

Several clarified that they didn’t necessarily have a problem with Taggart’s predecessor, Jimbo Fisher.

“Jimbo was successful. It's not that people didn't like Jimbo,” said Willie Jones Jr. “It's just that I guess it's a new beginning, a new era. Everybody just wants to make this coach feel like, ‘We’ve got your back. We support you.’”

After talking through it a bit, I think Jones and one of his former teammates, defensive back Bryant McFadden, really got to the heart of what’s happening.

It’s not just the fact that Taggart is extremely likable, which he is. It’s not just that people are excited about his up-tempo offense and more aggressive approach, which they are. It’s that he wants to be here. It’s that he loved the program long before he was hired to run it.

It’s that he is following a guy who flirted with any and every program that dialed his agent’s number, and eventually bailed for a mediocre program with a hefty bank account.

“I love his willingness to embrace the culture of the university,” said McFadden, who described Taggart as a “home grown” Seminole. “He hasn’t just embraced the guys I played with, but the guys who played before me. It was amazing to see guys who played in the ‘80s interact with guys who played in the 2000s and the ‘90s. Coach Taggart was able to embrace that and let us know that we will be welcome at any given time.

“That's the thing about being a family. Florida State was Florida State before I got here. It was Florida State before he became the head coach.”

Said Brown: “Honestly, I think it's because the head coach is making an effort to invite everyone back. He's making an effort to say, ‘Hey, this is all because of you guys. It's not about me as a coach.’ He even said, ‘Hey, I'm a fan of some of you guys. I want to be a part of Florida State.’ I think the guys received that well and are welcoming him with open arms.”

If there were any skeptics, Taggart won them over at the reunion Friday night.

While speaking about how much this opportunity means to him -- and how much the Florida State program means to him and his family -- Taggart had to pause to control his emotions. He explained that he loved the Seminoles before any of them even knew who he was.

“He said he was disappointed when he first got here that there wasn't more camaraderie,” Fluellen said. “He said he wanted to make it feel like a team environment again -- not only just for the guys that are playing, but for the former guys. And bring that team atmosphere back. That was just a great message, and it felt authentic.”

It felt authentic.

Could any of us have said it better?

While I was returning to the press box from postgame interviews late Saturday, I ran into a friend of the Winston family. He was smiling ear to ear.

He shared just how excited Jameis and his parents were after spending much of the past week with Taggart and the new coaching staff. He said Jameis was bummed about having to leave town before the spring game because of an obligation to attend a friend’s charity event, but he added that Jameis actually stayed longer than he planned to because he wanted to help Taggart with his recruiting efforts.

And Winston’s parents stayed on the sideline for the spring game even after their famous son had left.

“We love what Willie is doing,” Jameis’ father, Antonor, told me later via text message.

They’re clearly not alone.

It was obvious on Saturday from the 60,000-plus in the stands. From the hundreds of former players at the reunion. And from the way legendary head coach Bobby Bowden now feels comfortable being on campus again.

In the last few weeks, Bowden literally has visited FSU more often than in the previous eight years combined. And when he made his way to the field before Saturday’s game, he and Taggart shared an embrace that could have melted an iceberg.

It was simply beautiful.

The Florida State family seemed whole again.

Willie Taggart is right. He hasn’t won a game for Florida State yet.

But he has already won so much more.

Contact Warchant managing editor Ira Schoffel at ira@warchant.com and follow @IraSchoffel on Twitter.

--------------------------------

Talk about this with other Florida State football fans on The Tribal Council