Their time at FSU is over, but transfers Johnson, Thomas leave major impact

The pair proved to be two of the most impactful transfer portal pickups in the country, particularly for a transitioning roster in FSU head coach Mike Norvell’s second year at the helm.

A conclusion to the Seminoles’ season also meant the team will have to regretfully move on from star defensive end transfers Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas.

GAINESVILLE -- When the Florida State football team fell to rival Florida on Saturday, 24-21, it marked the end of a topsy-turvy year that saw the Seminoles hit the lowest of lows before rallying to come within one win of bowl eligibility.

After Saturday's game, Norvell once again said the duo played a huge role in changing the direction of the program. He praised Johnson and Thomas for their leadership on and off the field, and even though their lone season on campus is complete, Norvell said FSU will benefit from their impact for years to come.

“Some guys played their last game as Florida State Seminoles. I am so grateful for all that they did,” Norvell said. “For the leaders that they were. They were tremendous. ...

“This is a confident football program in where we’re going. Nobody like the results, nobody likes the record. I sure don’t. But I am proud of the experiences and the lessons. I know that we are going to take the lessons and apply them as we move forward.”

While Johnson put up some extremely impressive numbers during his one season with the Seminoles, Norvell pointed out that Johnson accomplished much more than simply rushing the passer on game days.

“Such a special player. I grabbed him and gave him a hug right after the game. Even today, just watching the effort that he played with. So many effort plays,” Norvell said. “Just the care, the work ethic. He impacted the future of Florida State football, because he chose to come here to help establish a foundation.”

Against UF on Saturday, Johnson recorded six tackles, a key second-half sack and three quarterback hurries. For the season, the All-America candidate finished with an ACC-leading 12 sacks, 70 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Yet despite all of the individual accolades, seeing FSU's season end without a bowl bid clearly caused Johnson great pain.

“I’m a team-first guy, not just with my teammates, but with the staff and program as a whole,” Johnson said. “I truly tried to give it my all for the university and for the program, and that was the first thing on my mind. I always say, I didn’t want to come here and want to just be that guy. I wanted to earn the respect of my teammates and my staff.”

Reflecting on his first meeting with the Georgia transfer, Norvell explained that he told Johnson the ’Noles would need tremendous play from him on the field, in addition to showing an example of, “what a leader should look like.”

“He embraced that, and I don’t know if I have seen a better display of how that carried over to the field. He’s got an unbelievable future in front of him," Norvell said. "For him to come in and do the things that he did, I can’t wait to watch him at the next level. Not only the player, the work ethic, the leader, but he’ll be remembered at Florida State for a long, long time because of what he did in this one season."

Opposite Johnson, Thomas was an exceptional acquisition in the transfer portal as well. He racked up 42 tackles and 6.5 sacks and was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for FSU twice in the month of November alone.

Quarterback Jordan Travis on Saturday called FSU's defensive line the, “heart and soul of our football team.”

“They meant everything to this program. That defensive line this year, they really held their own, and it keeps us going,” Travis said “They were a bunch of leaders, they led by example. They always have your back. They were special players. We were blessed to have them here.”