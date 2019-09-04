There's a new-look group of suitors pursuing Rivals250 QB Malik Hornsby
MISSOURI CITY, Texas -- Malik Hornby's tenures as a Texas A&M and a North Carolina commitment were both short-lived. He's pressed the reset button on his recruitment, twice, and it's very likely th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news