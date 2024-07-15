Advertisement
They're in the game: Florida State's roster in EA College Football 25

Nick Carlisle • TheOsceola
Writer
@NCarlisleRivals

One of the most anticipated sports games of all time enters the early access window on Monday. EA Sports College Football 25 marks the return of the series for the first time in over a decade after legal issues put the franchise on hiatus in 2013.

Along with all other 133 FBS schools, Florida State is included as one of the teams that you can play with and against. The implementation of NIL into college football has allowed real-life players to have had their name and likeness included in the product.

EA has reported that over 14,000 athletes from across the country have signed a contract to opt in and be included in the game. However, not all of those athletes will be in the game as there are only 11,390 spots available and - of course - 85 per team.

The Osceola received a copy of the game early and can now confirm which Seminoles are officially in the launch copy of the game and what their overall rating (OVR) is.


NOTE:
The roster is comprised of both walk-ons and athletes on scholarship. If a player on scholarship is missing from the roster, there are two likely reasons for this. The first reason being that the athlete declined to participate and has opted out of the game. The second being that the athlete either opted in too late, or could not be included in the game by the April 30th deadline.

This is most common for incoming freshmen that did not early enroll in January, such as wide receiver Elijah Moore and defensive back Ricky Knight. This does not mean that they will not eventually be in the game, as rosters will be updated continuously over the course of the season.

The version of the game provided to The Osceola is an early access build and the roster may be updated prior to official launch on Friday, July 19th following the release of this article. This article will be updated in the event of a 'Day One' patch changing the roster.

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK:

DJ Uiagalelei - 86 OVR

Brock Glenn - 76 OVR

Luke Kromenhoek - 76 OVR

Trevor Jackson - 69 OVR

RUNNING BACK:

Roydell Williams - 85 OVR

Jaylin Lucas - 84 OVR

Lawrance Toafili - 84 OVR

Caziah Holmes - 81 OVR

Kam Davis - 75 OVR

WIDE RECEIVER:

Malik Benson - 85 OVR

Jalen Brown - 76 OVR

Ja'Khi Douglas - 76 OVR

Kentron Poitier - 75 OVR

Destyn Hill - 75 OVR

Darion Williamson - 73 OVR

Deuce Spann - 69 OVR

Lawayne McCoy - 69 OVR

Camdon Frier - 66 OVR

B.J Gibson - 66 OVR

TIGHT END:

Landen Thomas - 75 OVR

Kyle Morlock - 75 OVR

Jackson West - 75 OVR

Brian Courtney - 74 OVR

OFFENSIVE LINE:

Jeremiah Byers - 84 OVR

Jacob Rizy - 80 OVR

Jaylen Early - 76 OVR

Jayden Todd - 71 OVR

Julian Armella - 78 OVR

Manasse Itete - 74 OVR

Richie Leonard IV - 83 OVR

Keiondre Jones - 83 OVR

Bryson Estes - 79 OVR

Darius Washington - 89 OVR

Lucas Simmons - 78 OVR

Robert Scott Jr. - 77 OVR

Tye Hylton - 67 OVR

Maurice Smith - 88 OVR

NOTES: While the above mentioned offensive linemen are in the game, their positions may vary in comparison to their real life positions. Maurice Smith is the only offensive lineman listed under the center position. Jaylin Lucas is listed at RB. While TJ Ferguson was spotted in previous trailers for the game, his name was not there among the rostered players. It is unclear whether or not this was a mistake on the side of EA or a potential bug in the game.

Notable opt-outs / missing athletes: WR Hykeem Williams, WR Elijah Moore, RB Sam Singleton, RB Micahi Danzy, TE Jerrale Powers, OL TJ Ferguson, OL Andre Otto, OL Jonathan Daniels

DEFENSE and SPECIAL TEAMS

DEFENSIVE END:

Patrick Payton - 90 OVR

Tomiwa Durojaiye - 80 OVR

Aaron Hester - 74 OVR

Byron Turner Jr. - 74 OVR

Jaden Jones - 74 OVR

Marvin Jones Jr. - 84 OVR

Sione Lolohea - 82 OVR

Lamont Green Jr. - 75 OVR

Amaree Williams - 72 OVR

DEFENSIVE TACKLE:

Darrell Jackson Jr. - 88 OVR

Joshua Farmer - 85 OVR

Grady Kelly - 81 OVR

KJ Sampson - 77 OVR

Daniel Lyons - 75 OVR

LINEBACKER:

Sean Murphy - 79 OVR

Omar Graham Jr. - 77 OVR

Blake Nichelson - 77 OVR

Timir Hickman-Collins - 67 OVR

DJ Lundy - 84 OVR

Cam Riley - 80 OVR

Justin Cryer - 72 OVR

DeMarco Ward - 70 OVR

Jayden Parrish - 67 OVR

Ashton Bracewell - 53 OVR

CORNERBACK:

Azareye'h Thomas - 88 OVR

Fentrell Cypress II - 87 OVR

Omarion Cooper - 81 OVR

Earl Little II - 81 OVR

Charles Lester III - 77 OVR

Cai Bates - 75 OVR

Quindarrius Jones - 72 OVR

Ja'bril Rawls - 70 OVR

SAFETY:

Davonte Brown - 82 OVR

Conrad Hussey - 81 OVR

Kevin Knowles II - 77 OVR

Shyheim Brown - 89 OVR

K.J Kirkland - 75 OVR

Ashlynd Barker - 72 OVR

KICKER/PUNTER:

Ryan Fitzgerald - 77 OVR

Alex Mastromano - 83 OVR

Mac Chiumento - 65 OVR

NOTES: Jayden Parrish is one of two linebackers listed at LOLB - the other being walk-on Ashton Bracewell. The majority of the linebackers are listed in the game at MLB and ROLB and this is likely for continuity reasons. Florida State runs a 4-2-5 defensive scheme and this is how it is reflected positionally in the game.

Notable opt-outs / missing athletes: DB Jamari Howard, DB Ricky Knight, DB Edwin Joseph, DE DD Holmes, DT D'Nas White, DT Jamorie Flagg, K Jake Weinberg.

