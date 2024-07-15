They're in the game: Florida State's roster in EA College Football 25
One of the most anticipated sports games of all time enters the early access window on Monday. EA Sports College Football 25 marks the return of the series for the first time in over a decade after legal issues put the franchise on hiatus in 2013.
Along with all other 133 FBS schools, Florida State is included as one of the teams that you can play with and against. The implementation of NIL into college football has allowed real-life players to have had their name and likeness included in the product.
EA has reported that over 14,000 athletes from across the country have signed a contract to opt in and be included in the game. However, not all of those athletes will be in the game as there are only 11,390 spots available and - of course - 85 per team.
The Osceola received a copy of the game early and can now confirm which Seminoles are officially in the launch copy of the game and what their overall rating (OVR) is.
NOTE:
The roster is comprised of both walk-ons and athletes on scholarship. If a player on scholarship is missing from the roster, there are two likely reasons for this. The first reason being that the athlete declined to participate and has opted out of the game. The second being that the athlete either opted in too late, or could not be included in the game by the April 30th deadline.
This is most common for incoming freshmen that did not early enroll in January, such as wide receiver Elijah Moore and defensive back Ricky Knight. This does not mean that they will not eventually be in the game, as rosters will be updated continuously over the course of the season.
The version of the game provided to The Osceola is an early access build and the roster may be updated prior to official launch on Friday, July 19th following the release of this article. This article will be updated in the event of a 'Day One' patch changing the roster.
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK:
DJ Uiagalelei - 86 OVR
Brock Glenn - 76 OVR
Luke Kromenhoek - 76 OVR
Trevor Jackson - 69 OVR
RUNNING BACK:
Roydell Williams - 85 OVR
Jaylin Lucas - 84 OVR
Lawrance Toafili - 84 OVR
Caziah Holmes - 81 OVR
Kam Davis - 75 OVR
WIDE RECEIVER:
Malik Benson - 85 OVR
Jalen Brown - 76 OVR
Ja'Khi Douglas - 76 OVR
Kentron Poitier - 75 OVR
Destyn Hill - 75 OVR
Darion Williamson - 73 OVR
Deuce Spann - 69 OVR
Lawayne McCoy - 69 OVR
Camdon Frier - 66 OVR
B.J Gibson - 66 OVR
TIGHT END:
Landen Thomas - 75 OVR
Kyle Morlock - 75 OVR
Jackson West - 75 OVR
Brian Courtney - 74 OVR
OFFENSIVE LINE:
Jeremiah Byers - 84 OVR
Jacob Rizy - 80 OVR
Jaylen Early - 76 OVR
Jayden Todd - 71 OVR
Julian Armella - 78 OVR
Manasse Itete - 74 OVR
Richie Leonard IV - 83 OVR
Keiondre Jones - 83 OVR
Bryson Estes - 79 OVR
Darius Washington - 89 OVR
Lucas Simmons - 78 OVR
Robert Scott Jr. - 77 OVR
Tye Hylton - 67 OVR
Maurice Smith - 88 OVR
NOTES: While the above mentioned offensive linemen are in the game, their positions may vary in comparison to their real life positions. Maurice Smith is the only offensive lineman listed under the center position. Jaylin Lucas is listed at RB. While TJ Ferguson was spotted in previous trailers for the game, his name was not there among the rostered players. It is unclear whether or not this was a mistake on the side of EA or a potential bug in the game.
Notable opt-outs / missing athletes: WR Hykeem Williams, WR Elijah Moore, RB Sam Singleton, RB Micahi Danzy, TE Jerrale Powers, OL TJ Ferguson, OL Andre Otto, OL Jonathan Daniels
DEFENSE and SPECIAL TEAMS
DEFENSIVE END:
Patrick Payton - 90 OVR
Tomiwa Durojaiye - 80 OVR
Aaron Hester - 74 OVR
Byron Turner Jr. - 74 OVR
Jaden Jones - 74 OVR
Marvin Jones Jr. - 84 OVR
Sione Lolohea - 82 OVR
Lamont Green Jr. - 75 OVR
Amaree Williams - 72 OVR
DEFENSIVE TACKLE:
Darrell Jackson Jr. - 88 OVR
Joshua Farmer - 85 OVR
Grady Kelly - 81 OVR
KJ Sampson - 77 OVR
Daniel Lyons - 75 OVR
LINEBACKER:
Sean Murphy - 79 OVR
Omar Graham Jr. - 77 OVR
Blake Nichelson - 77 OVR
Timir Hickman-Collins - 67 OVR
DJ Lundy - 84 OVR
Cam Riley - 80 OVR
Justin Cryer - 72 OVR
DeMarco Ward - 70 OVR
Jayden Parrish - 67 OVR
Ashton Bracewell - 53 OVR
CORNERBACK:
Azareye'h Thomas - 88 OVR
Fentrell Cypress II - 87 OVR
Omarion Cooper - 81 OVR
Earl Little II - 81 OVR
Charles Lester III - 77 OVR
Cai Bates - 75 OVR
Quindarrius Jones - 72 OVR
Ja'bril Rawls - 70 OVR
SAFETY:
Davonte Brown - 82 OVR
Conrad Hussey - 81 OVR
Kevin Knowles II - 77 OVR
Shyheim Brown - 89 OVR
K.J Kirkland - 75 OVR
Ashlynd Barker - 72 OVR
KICKER/PUNTER:
Ryan Fitzgerald - 77 OVR
Alex Mastromano - 83 OVR
Mac Chiumento - 65 OVR
NOTES: Jayden Parrish is one of two linebackers listed at LOLB - the other being walk-on Ashton Bracewell. The majority of the linebackers are listed in the game at MLB and ROLB and this is likely for continuity reasons. Florida State runs a 4-2-5 defensive scheme and this is how it is reflected positionally in the game.
Notable opt-outs / missing athletes: DB Jamari Howard, DB Ricky Knight, DB Edwin Joseph, DE DD Holmes, DT D'Nas White, DT Jamorie Flagg, K Jake Weinberg.
