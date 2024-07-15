One of the most anticipated sports games of all time enters the early access window on Monday. EA Sports College Football 25 marks the return of the series for the first time in over a decade after legal issues put the franchise on hiatus in 2013. Along with all other 133 FBS schools, Florida State is included as one of the teams that you can play with and against. The implementation of NIL into college football has allowed real-life players to have had their name and likeness included in the product. EA has reported that over 14,000 athletes from across the country have signed a contract to opt in and be included in the game. However, not all of those athletes will be in the game as there are only 11,390 spots available and - of course - 85 per team. The Osceola received a copy of the game early and can now confirm which Seminoles are officially in the launch copy of the game and what their overall rating (OVR) is.



NOTE:

The roster is comprised of both walk-ons and athletes on scholarship. If a player on scholarship is missing from the roster, there are two likely reasons for this. The first reason being that the athlete declined to participate and has opted out of the game. The second being that the athlete either opted in too late, or could not be included in the game by the April 30th deadline. This is most common for incoming freshmen that did not early enroll in January, such as wide receiver Elijah Moore and defensive back Ricky Knight. This does not mean that they will not eventually be in the game, as rosters will be updated continuously over the course of the season. The version of the game provided to The Osceola is an early access build and the roster may be updated prior to official launch on Friday, July 19th following the release of this article. This article will be updated in the event of a 'Day One' patch changing the roster.

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK: DJ Uiagalelei - 86 OVR Brock Glenn - 76 OVR Luke Kromenhoek - 76 OVR Trevor Jackson - 69 OVR RUNNING BACK: Roydell Williams - 85 OVR Jaylin Lucas - 84 OVR Lawrance Toafili - 84 OVR Caziah Holmes - 81 OVR Kam Davis - 75 OVR WIDE RECEIVER: Malik Benson - 85 OVR Jalen Brown - 76 OVR Ja'Khi Douglas - 76 OVR Kentron Poitier - 75 OVR Destyn Hill - 75 OVR Darion Williamson - 73 OVR Deuce Spann - 69 OVR Lawayne McCoy - 69 OVR Camdon Frier - 66 OVR B.J Gibson - 66 OVR TIGHT END: Landen Thomas - 75 OVR Kyle Morlock - 75 OVR Jackson West - 75 OVR Brian Courtney - 74 OVR OFFENSIVE LINE: Jeremiah Byers - 84 OVR Jacob Rizy - 80 OVR Jaylen Early - 76 OVR Jayden Todd - 71 OVR Julian Armella - 78 OVR Manasse Itete - 74 OVR Richie Leonard IV - 83 OVR Keiondre Jones - 83 OVR Bryson Estes - 79 OVR Darius Washington - 89 OVR Lucas Simmons - 78 OVR Robert Scott Jr. - 77 OVR Tye Hylton - 67 OVR Maurice Smith - 88 OVR

NOTES: While the above mentioned offensive linemen are in the game, their positions may vary in comparison to their real life positions. Maurice Smith is the only offensive lineman listed under the center position. Jaylin Lucas is listed at RB. While TJ Ferguson was spotted in previous trailers for the game, his name was not there among the rostered players. It is unclear whether or not this was a mistake on the side of EA or a potential bug in the game. Notable opt-outs / missing athletes: WR Hykeem Williams, WR Elijah Moore, RB Sam Singleton, RB Micahi Danzy, TE Jerrale Powers, OL TJ Ferguson, OL Andre Otto, OL Jonathan Daniels

DEFENSE and SPECIAL TEAMS

DEFENSIVE END: Patrick Payton - 90 OVR Tomiwa Durojaiye - 80 OVR Aaron Hester - 74 OVR Byron Turner Jr. - 74 OVR Jaden Jones - 74 OVR Marvin Jones Jr. - 84 OVR Sione Lolohea - 82 OVR Lamont Green Jr. - 75 OVR Amaree Williams - 72 OVR DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Darrell Jackson Jr. - 88 OVR Joshua Farmer - 85 OVR Grady Kelly - 81 OVR KJ Sampson - 77 OVR Daniel Lyons - 75 OVR LINEBACKER: Sean Murphy - 79 OVR Omar Graham Jr. - 77 OVR Blake Nichelson - 77 OVR Timir Hickman-Collins - 67 OVR DJ Lundy - 84 OVR Cam Riley - 80 OVR Justin Cryer - 72 OVR DeMarco Ward - 70 OVR Jayden Parrish - 67 OVR Ashton Bracewell - 53 OVR CORNERBACK: Azareye'h Thomas - 88 OVR Fentrell Cypress II - 87 OVR Omarion Cooper - 81 OVR Earl Little II - 81 OVR Charles Lester III - 77 OVR Cai Bates - 75 OVR Quindarrius Jones - 72 OVR Ja'bril Rawls - 70 OVR SAFETY: Davonte Brown - 82 OVR Conrad Hussey - 81 OVR Kevin Knowles II - 77 OVR Shyheim Brown - 89 OVR K.J Kirkland - 75 OVR Ashlynd Barker - 72 OVR KICKER/PUNTER: Ryan Fitzgerald - 77 OVR Alex Mastromano - 83 OVR Mac Chiumento - 65 OVR

NOTES: Jayden Parrish is one of two linebackers listed at LOLB - the other being walk-on Ashton Bracewell. The majority of the linebackers are listed in the game at MLB and ROLB and this is likely for continuity reasons. Florida State runs a 4-2-5 defensive scheme and this is how it is reflected positionally in the game. Notable opt-outs / missing athletes: DB Jamari Howard, DB Ricky Knight, DB Edwin Joseph, DE DD Holmes, DT D'Nas White, DT Jamorie Flagg, K Jake Weinberg.