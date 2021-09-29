Third-and-Lang: How FSU is creating big plays for its running backs

There hasn't been much to hang your hat on as a Florida State football fan this year. We all know this by now. But if you’re looking for a reason to smile on Saturdays, there’s no argument as to where to train your eyes -- at least on offense. The Seminoles' backfield tandem of Jashaun Corbin and Treshaun Ward are the playmakers who constantly outperform expectations. Corbin has always been a likable player because of how detail-sound and consistent he is, but the sophomore’s breakaway speed has been a revelation in 2021. And as a former walk-on, Ward was counted out previously by definition. Not so anymore. ***Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial***

Through four games, Corbin has rushed for 439 yards on 48 carries (9.1 per attempt) and Ward has racked up 219 yards on 35 attempts (6.1). And they have accomplished that while running behind a makeshift offensive line, which has endured a number of injuries early this season. So when we see Corbin break free in the open field or Ward gashing opponents for 15 to 20 yards a pop, is that all on the players overcoming some rough play up front? Or is it the scheme that is paving the way? As with most things in football, the answer is not an either/or. It’s both.

Notre Dame (0:27 mark of video)

We all remember this run against the Irish -- Third-and-Lang even broke it down at the time -- so we’ll quickly review the particulars here. Head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham dialed up two pulling linemen, tackle Robert Scott and guard Dillan Gibbons.

One-on-one for the right to go straight to the limo.

Scheme set the stage, and notice what Corbin sees in front of him. In order to graduate a 12-yard run into six points, a player has to have a combination of vision and skills. Corbin opened our eyes with a nasty cutback on the defender just underneath the Bobby logo, then revealed his goodbye speed to finish the play.

Wake Forest (5:40 mark)

While devoid of a home run, here is a wrinkle that shows how scheme can open some things up. Pre-snap, Wake has seven in the box plus extra bodies packed in for the purposes of matching up against the formation (FSU has all five skill players near the line).

RPO from a bunched, tight formation.

* The ‘Noles offer an RPO look, with the run including a pulling Jordan Wilson. Though not noted on the graphic (for congestion purposes), Gibbons pulls from his spot at left guard as well. * The passing option features a Keyshawn Helton block and Darion Williamson flaring out to the the top of the camera shot.

Wake is outflanked for a first down. Ward turns it into 22 yards plus a 15-yard facemask call.

Ward swings around toward the sidelines, cuts back up the seam and has a gain of 22. A nice subtle sell of the outside run clears an extra body out of the way.

Louisviile (12:24 Mark)

This home run is the perfect blend of scheme and skill. One play into the second half, Louisville is crowding the box, looking to stop the run (the cardinal defender in the slot is brought on a blitz). The ‘Noles line up with three receivers to the field side.

No tricks or pulls here for the offensive line. A straight win up front, followed by a playmaker.

* Another RPO. The pass option is a three-man wide receiver screen with Malik McClain and Ontaria Wilson blocking for Ja’Khi Douglas. * Zone blocking for Jashaun Corbin, and the Seminoles' line actually gets a surge. * The pass threat, plus a slight delay from Corbin, helps the defense flow toward the field. * Corbin has a massive hole to run through for a decent gain, but he turns it into a whole lot more by juking a defensive back in the hole and cutting it up field. Big-time assist from the Louisville linebacker who was in no-man’s land. Also of note in the Louisville game: The alignment bust on the Treshaun Ward touchdown was thanks in large part to overzealous defenders and a jet action from Wilson. The 'Noles were able to establish some lateral looks early and cash in on them later. This is important moving forward.

