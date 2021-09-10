Third-and-Lang: Looking back at the QBs, key plays from FSU-Notre Dame

Quarterbacks, quarterbacks quarterbacks. Though my colleagues and I may already be loathing the binary back-and-forth in the Great McKenzie Milton-Jordan Travis Saga to come, there is no denying that both young men have raised the floor of what is possible for Mike Norvell's offense in 2021. In reviewing the game from Sunday night, I have some thoughts on how each player performed in specific moments. There are some other fun observations along the way as well. Let's jump in. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

To the Seminoles' benefit, McKenzie Milton's leg held up in his first live action since a catastrophic injury. (Logan Stanford/Special to Warchant)

Thanks ESPN! (No, really.)

My game-watching setup Sunday night was just how I like it. I wasn't at Bobby Bowden Field (an atmosphere some called the best since the unforgettable 2011 Oklahoma game). But as someone who wanted to take in the game clinically, the tools were sharpened for me by my old pals in Bristol. As they do with most national prime-time games these days, the folks at ESPN provided a dedicated "Skycast" online, replete with the wired camera hovering over the offense for every play. When the network provides this feed, I encourage everyone who loves football to watch it (live or on replay) to get a better sense of what it is going on. More on how it helped in a moment.

The first two plays

On Tuesday morning, Mike Norvell lamented missed opportunities on the team's first drive against the Irish. By Wednesday, both he and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham shouldered the blame for not preparing the Seminole offense for the unique looks they saw from Notre Dame. Let's take a look at the first two plays to see for ourselves. 1st-and-10, opening drive: The call here is a screen to Jashaun Corbin, with a little bit of Norvell-ian eye dressing.

* Center Maurice Smith and right guard Devontay Love-Taylor release out as escorts. * Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has his defensive ends fan out to contain Jordan Travis in the pocket. Pre-snap, Freeman also has an extra safety load up to Corbin's side. * After FSU employs motion pre-snap, Travis is trained to look left to carry out the fake and fool defenders, before ultimately dumping the ball off to Corbin. (Note the extra Notre Dame safety has vacated at this point.) Among other things, what I like about Skycast is you get a much better sense of what the quarterback sees. Sometimes the live TV angle doesn't help us appreciate a mass of bodies blocking the vision of the signal-caller -- it's much more two-dimensional than 3-D. *ALSO SEE: Matchups and Analysis for FSU-Jacksonville State game There are a few things that go wrong on this play. The receiver split to the right, Andrew Parchment, doesn't get to the corner he's expected to block. The Irish also employed a different defensive look than was repped in scout-team work (the boundary defensive lineman is somewhat in the neighborhood of Corbin). And then Jordan Travis hesitates with his throw. If the throw is out on time, even with the other issues, Corbin has the ball with a chance to go a long way. Instead, with two or three extra ticks before letting it go ... loss of five. 2nd-and-15, opening drive This is a nifty shovel pass call that also had a lot of potential.

* Receiver Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson creeps in from the boundary, and at the snap, Corbin and Travis sprint left to give the illusion of a rollout call to the field. Misdirection is at play again! * Love-Taylor pulls as an escort for Wilson, and the gulf for the play opens wide. * Travis turns the shovel pass down and fires up the left sideline for a completion. The only problem is the linemen are hauling downfield to pave the way for the shovel pass. A penalty is correctly called. So did Travis miss a big play again? This time, I'm not inclined to say yes. This is where Skycast actually helps Jordan's case. The field side defensive end (No. 95) didn't initially take the bait on the rollout. Instead, his first step is *toward* Pokey Wilson, while the Irish linebacker darts for Corbin (it appears he was willing to take on Love-Taylor if our "Trench Talk" compatriot was intending to block). This makes the quarterback's decision much more difficult. Sure, after watching the play a few times, it appears Travis could have dished it to Wilson and been fine. But there shouldn't be anyone close to No. 80 in garnet, and if you look at the spacing of the two players at the moment Travis has to make a decision, it's at least understandable as to why he didn't make the quick toss. Nice scheme-job, Marcus Freeman.

From drawn in the dirt to paydirt

Here is where Jordan Travis can make something out of nothing. This touchdown pass to Andrew Parchment is the type of play that causes family members to beef years after their Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl pickup games.

* Seven are left in to protect as the pocket rolls left. * Whatever route combination was called to that side of the field fails miserably. *No problem! Travis, who looks dead in the water, reverses field and finds Parchment for the score. Give the offensive line credit for continuing to block along the backside. You don't want to live on this type of improvisation, but there's no denying if things are stale, Travis can make something out of absolutely nothing.

Milton's first completion: Pitch and catch

After Jordan Travis' helmet came loose in the fourth quarter, this already wild game was turned on its head. Pretty tough to take McKenzie Milton out of the game after this silky smooth decision in his first live rep as a Seminole (Travis dealing with cramps on the sideline made the decision easier).

* The decision for Milton is actually a very simple one. He's looking left the whole way. * Milton is eyeing the corner to the boundary to see if he's indeed in man-coverage on the outside receiver. * Once he gets his answer (yes), Milton knows that slot receiver Ja'Khi Douglas has leverage on the Notre Dame safety. An out-breaking route against an inside defender makes this a no-brainer. * Ball out on time and on target. First down. Doak goes wild.

Then there's THAT throw

Of all of the clips I have watched over and over again this week, this one requires the most effort to break away from in order to get on with other work. It kind of reminds me of the 2014 Jameis Winston to Ermon Lane connection at Louisville in that the football seemingly had eyes to find its target.

* Milton notices an all-out pressure look from Notre Dame. Actually, the Irish send one linebacker back into coverage. * Once it's apparent there will be one safety playing centerfield, Milton looks for Keyshawn Helton. * Helton does well to gain inside leverage on his defender, and once the Irish safety allows an inside release, Milton cuts it loose. * The degree of difficulty is only magnified by a twist that frees a rusher up the middle. * Milton diagnosed the following in a split-second: Safety alignment, coverage concept, leverage and the amount of time he had to make the throw. * Milton also draws the linebacker away from the flow of the route with his eyes before having the hand talent to flight his throw to Helton perfectly. Heady stuff, No. 10.

Nifty look for Malik McLain

I really enjoyed this play because of the details littered throughout. You want to talk about buy-in? Let me count the ways.

* Notice the depth in Malik McClain's route. He's just one yard beyond the line of scrimmage when he hauls in the catch. Why is this important? Tight end Jordan Wilson (No. 4) is blocking a path for him, sealing off the boundary edge rusher and trying to catch a piece of the weakside linebacker. This precise route depth helps ensure no offensive pass interference is called. * Tailback Lawrence Toafili takes off in his route to clear the way and sells it, allowing space for McClain behind him. * Look at that blocking downfield. Camm McDonald and Joshua Burrell are engaged way beyond the line to gain. Let's take a second look from Skycam:

When scheme meets buy-in -- with two true freshmen (McClain and Burrell) being detailed at that -- it's a thing of beauty.

Other observations in no particular order