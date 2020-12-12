With the win, FSU improved to 3-6 on the season (2-6 in the ACC), while Duke fell to 2-9 and 1-9.

The 56 points was the Seminoles' most in an ACC game since they scored that many against N.C. State in 2014.

Despite playing for the first time in nearly a month and with their roster depleted by injuries, opt-outs and other issues, the Florida State Seminoles raced out to an early lead and then cruised to a 56-35 victory Saturday against visiting Duke.

Box Score: FSU 56, Duke 35

FSU, which had seen its last three games postponed or canceled due to COVID-related issues, appeared to have less than 50 scholarship players available on Saturday but raced out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter.

Duke closed the deficit to 28-21 at halftime, but the Seminoles forced a fumble on the Blue Devils' first drive of the third quarter, and the 'Noles rolled from there.

FSU's defense forced four turnovers and knocked Duke quarterback Chase Brice out of the game early in the third quarter, and the Seminoles' offense was rejuvenated with a healthy Jordan Travis at quarterback.

Travis rushed for 90 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries, and he completed 13 of 18 passes for 192 yards and two scores. Travis also broke Charlie Ward's single-season FSU record for rushing yards midway through the game.

But it was the Seminoles' running backs who really stole the show, as FSU rushed for six touchdowns in the game.

Freshman tailback Lawrance Toafili carried the ball seven times for 117 yards, highlighted by a 73-yard touchdown run, and sophomore Jashaun Corbin scored three rushing touchdowns. While alternating between running back and quarterback in the wildcat scheme, Corbin carried 16 times for 72 yards.

Florida State's 2020 regular season is scheduled to conclude next Saturday at Wake Forest.