Three big questions about FSU Football's elite junior day weekend
It's here once again, Florida State fans: Recruiting season!
Now that the the NCAA's dead period has ended, the Seminoles and other programs around the country will be hosting many top prospects this weekend.
FSU is capitalizing on the start of spring practice, along with the expected return of some high-profile alumni, by holding an elite Junior Day on Saturday.
This should be a very eventful weekend, and we'll get you ready with three key questions and answers.
1. Who is on Commit Watch?
Four-star DT Jordan Hall has long been high on the Seminoles, and that began last summer when he worked out with FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins. There was a strong connection from the start, and it doesn't hurt FSU's chances that his family is also quite high on the Seminoles.
Hall hasn't really set a decision date, but he's clearly one to watch this weekend based on the way this recruitment has trended since FSU extended that early offer. While he's scheduled to also visit Florida on March 4, I would say FSU is the team to watch here and he could pull the trigger this weekend for the Seminoles.
We have Forecasted WR Santana Fleming to FSU for awhile, so anytime he's back on campus, there's a chance to for him to make a decision. Especially on a weekend this big. From the very start, Fleming has made it clear how much he loves the Seminoles, and he is well aware of FSU's need for playmakers on offense.
I think this could be the weekend he makes the move if everything clicks. The love he has for FSU is always apparent, and he has also developed a really good bond with FSU coaches Ron Dugans, Mike Norvell and new OC Alex Atkins. In addition, FSU QB commitment Chris Parson has been recruiting Fleming hard, and he will be at FSU as well this weekend.
