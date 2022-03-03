Three big questions about FSU Football's elite junior day weekend

It's here once again, Florida State fans: Recruiting season!

Now that the the NCAA's dead period has ended, the Seminoles and other programs around the country will be hosting many top prospects this weekend.

FSU is capitalizing on the start of spring practice, along with the expected return of some high-profile alumni, by holding an elite Junior Day on Saturday.

This should be a very eventful weekend, and we'll get you ready with three key questions and answers.