Florida State's James Tibbs, Cam Smith and Jamie Arnold have been named to the Cape Cod League's all-star teams.

Tibbs, who is playing right field, leads Brewster with four home runs. He is hitting .266 with four doubles and 14 RBI. Tibbs announced in June he would return to FSU for his junior season in 2024.

Smith, at third base, leads Hyannis with four home runs and has 13 RBI. He is hitting .313. Smith is returning for his sophomore year at FSU next spring.

Arnold, a left-hander, leads Hyannis with 21 strikeouts and has given up just five walks in 16.1 innings. He will be a sophomore at FSU in 2024.

The Cape Cod League League All-Star Game is Saturday at 6:05 p.m. (July 22) at Harwich at 6 p.m. TV or streaming information is to be determined.

Discuss this story on the Osceola's baseball board