Three FSU commits among revised Rivals 250
Three Florida State commitments are among Rivals’ revised top 250 prospect rankings for 2023 on Tuesday, while a top target retained his standing in the top 20.
FSU’s top verbal commitment is Highland Home (Ala.) defensive end Keldric Faulk, who moved down three spots to No. 56. Faulk is considered the No. 6 player in Alabama.
The Seminoles’ top target is Hykeem Williams, a five-star receiver who came in at No. 16 on Rivals’ list. Williams took a long visit to Tallahassee in July, watching some practices and attending the Seminole Showcase event. Williams will make his decision official on Sept. 23.
Four-star tailback Sam Singleton of Fleming Island (Fla.) moved down seven spots to No. 214 and four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons of Clearwater (Fla.) International Academy is up to the No. 22 offensive tackle but he dropped 44 spots on the overall list to No. 229.
Another FSU target, receiver Khai Prean of St. James (La.), comes in at 141.
Rivals' top uncommitted prospect is No. 3 Cormani McClain, a corner from Lakeland High.
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify