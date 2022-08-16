Three FSU commits among revised Rivals 250

Three Florida State commitments are among Rivals’ revised top 250 prospect rankings for 2023 on Tuesday, while a top target retained his standing in the top 20. FSU’s top verbal commitment is Highland Home (Ala.) defensive end Keldric Faulk, who moved down three spots to No. 56. Faulk is considered the No. 6 player in Alabama.

The Seminoles’ top target is Hykeem Williams, a five-star receiver who came in at No. 16 on Rivals’ list. Williams took a long visit to Tallahassee in July, watching some practices and attending the Seminole Showcase event. Williams will make his decision official on Sept. 23.