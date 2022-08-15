Three FSU football areas that have exceeded expectations this preseason

Florida State football’s preseason camp is nearly complete. The Seminoles have completed 15 of their 20 preseason practices – not counting the five game-week practices leading up to their first game – and the FSU staff has allowed media members to watch the entirety of 13 of those practices so far. This in-depth level of access has definitely helped inform my opinions of this team and the good news for FSU is that far more of my preseason impressions have been positive than negative. With fall camp nearing its conclusion, what three areas of the FSU football team have exceeded the expectations I had for them entering the preseason?



Wide receivers

Entering the preseason, it was widely believed that FSU’s wide receiver unit was the biggest question mark surrounding the team. The Seminoles hit the transfer portal hard, bringing in four transfers to fill the talent deficiency at wideout. The problem was that each of the four newcomers had clear issues that appeared likely to keep them from being the No. 1 receiver. Oregon transfer Mycah Pittman was the best FSU receiver in the spring, but he is just 5-foot-11. Arizona State transfer Johnny Wilson had some great days but far too many drops. Illinois transfer and converted quarterback Deuce Spann was quite raw as he continued to refine his receiver skill-set. The one transfer who could have emerged as a clear No. 1 target, West Virginia transfer Winston Wright Jr., suffered a severe leg injury in a car accident last March and is still rehabbing his way back with no announced timetable to return. While FSU’s wide receiver room was improved in the spring, it still needed to continue to grow or it would risk again being the main limitation of the team’s offensive attack. There may still be a few games this season where that is somewhat the case, but there’s no doubt the FSU wideouts have blown by my expectations for them entering fall camp. Wilson has strung together quite a few days and seems poised to be the big-play and red-zone threat FSU saw in him as a speedy 6-foot-7 wide receiver. Spann has been one of the biggest surprises of preseason camp, quickly becoming someone who can contribute as soon as this season. After a slow start, Pittman has also rounded into his spring form over the last few practices. Additionally, quite a few veteran receivers have stepped up their game this preseason, perhaps realizing they will have to work to keep their jobs. Malik McClain looks ready to take the next step after making an impact as a true freshman last season and Kentron Poitier and Keyshawn Helton have also flashed their playmaking ability. Especially if Wright is able to make it back at any point this season, there’s plenty of reason to believe FSU’s wide receiver room won’t be nearly as bad as feared.

Linebackers

The FSU linebacker room was seen as negatively as the wide receiver unit entering the preseason. The addition of UCF transfer Tatum Bethune gave the Seminoles a veteran leader who is coming off a 108-tackle season. Quite a few young linebackers who FSU committed to in its youth movement have begun reaping the rewards of that experience. But there was a certain sense of wanting to see it in the preseason to make sure it has been carried over. Suffice it to say, it definitely has carried over. Bethune has been everything FSU coaches wanted and more, earning praise for his performances in both of the Seminoles’ scrimmages. He’s made plays at practice from all areas of the field, identifying runs and coming up to make plays as well as doing so in coverage and near the sidelines. Kalen DeLoach has shown this preseason that his breakout down the stretch of the 2021 season was no fluke. He’s again making quite a few plays. However, he’s had to work hard to keep DJ Lundy from taking his starting spot. Lundy looked thinner and was far better in coverage in the spring. After losing even more weight over the summer, he continues to show how much more well-rounded he is in his new form. Add in fifth-year senior Amari Gainer, a veteran with a proclivity for making plays, and a promising first preseason from true freshman Omar Graham Jr. and this unit may be poised to be a real anchor in the middle of the defense for the first time in years.



Freshman class