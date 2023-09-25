The Florida State football program had quite a bit of representation in player of the week honors after winning 31-24 in overtime Saturday at Clemson.

Two Seminoles earned ACC Player of the Week honors while another earned a national honor.

Here's the press release from FSU:

Three Florida State players – linebacker Kalen DeLoach, defensive back Renardo Green and quarterback Jordan Travis – earned recognition for their performances during Florida State's 31-24 win at Clemson Saturday afternoon. DeLoach was the ACC's Linebacker of the Week, Green was the league's co-Defensive Back of the Week, and Travis was a Manning Award Star of the Week and among the Davey O'Brien Great 8.

DeLoach, a redshirt senior from Savannah, Georgia, had the most electric defensive play of the season for FSU when he returned a fumble 56 yards for a game-tying touchdown in the third quarter. DeLoach, who finished with seven tackles, sacked Clemson's Cade Klubnik for a 15-yard loss, resulting in a fumble that he recovered and scored on. It was his first career forced fumble and first fumble recovery, and was FSU's first scoop-and-score since 2021. DeLoach also had one of FSU's eight pass breakups.

Green, a redshirt senior from Orlando, also had seven tackles, including a two-yard tackle for loss to start the fourth quarter, resulting in a Clemson punt. Green's biggest tackle was on 3rd-and-1 in overtime with Clemson attempting to tie the game, when he stopped the Tigers from gaining a yard before the Noles ended the game one play later.

Travis, a redshirt senior from West Palm Beach, completed 21-of-37 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns and also added a rushing touchdown. Both of Travis's touchdown passes went to Keon Coleman – a 7-yard score that got FSU on the board in the second quarter, and the game-winning 24-yard pass in overtime. Travis's final touchdown was his 82nd overall at FSU, becoming the school's all-time leader in touchdown responsibility.

Travis has thrown multiple touchdowns in five consecutive games, a career high, and did not commit a turnover for the third straight time. He now ranks 7th in FSU history with 21 career wins.

No. 5 Florida State, 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the ACC, is off this weekend before beginning a three-game homestand against Virginia Tech at 3:30 pm on October 7.

