Three 'Noles homer to lift FSU over Duke, take series

No. 7 Florida State (16-6, 6-2) beat Duke (11-12, 2-6) 7-2 on Saturday at Dick Howser Stadium and have now won six straight series to start the season. Brett Roberts, Jaime Ferrer, and Alex Toral each hit a home run and accounted for all seven RBI.

Bryce Hubbart (5-1) earned his fifth win of the season with seven innings pitched against the Blue Devils. Davis Hare entered in relief and struck out the final Duke batter with two runners on base to secure the victory.

With a home run in the second to open the scoring and a sacrifice fly in the third, Roberts earned a season-high three RBI. It was Roberts’ third home run of the year and increased the team’s streak to 11 consecutive games with a home run, the longest since at least 2015.

