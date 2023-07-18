The ACC Kickoff media event which marks the unofficial start of college football season is less than a week away.

The event is set to be held July 25 through 27 in Charlotte, N.C. and the Seminoles' day in the spotlight is scheduled for Wednesday, July 26.

FSU announced Tuesday morning that quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive end Jared Verse and linebacker Kalen DeLoach will be the Seminoles' three player representatives at the event next week.

This will be Travis' third straight trip to ACC Kickoff. He attended in 2021 alongside McKenzie Milton, attended last year as the established starter and is back once more in his sixth and final season of eligibility.

Travis is set to begin the 2022 season as one of the odds-on Heisman Trophy favorites after leading the Seminoles to 10 wins in 2022 while amassing over 3,600 yards of total offense and 31 touchdowns.

Travis, entering his fifth season at FSU after spending one year at Louisville in 2018, is the only player in program history who ranks in the top 10 in both career passing and rushing touchdowns.

Verse broke onto the scene in 2022 after transferring in from FCS Albany. The sought-after transfer product was a first-team All-ACC defensive end and an All-American according to the Athletic, racking up 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks and one blocked kick to go along with 48 total tackles.

The Dayton, Ohio native decided to pass on being a potential first-round NFL Draft pick this past April to return for a second season at FSU.

DeLoach, like Travis, is in his fifth season at FSU, arriving ahead of the 2019 season. His growth has been gradual, from redshirting to reserve role to breaking onto the scene with a starting role each of the last two seasons.

After DeLoach had 69 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and one sack in 2021, he had 65 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and seven pass breakups in 2022, delaying his potential professional future like many other Seminoles to return for the 2023 season.

The Osceola will be in attendance at ACC Kickoff, providing thorough coverage of all things FSU as well as the Seminoles' opponents and the ACC at large from the media event.