Three-star DE Darryll Desir signs with Florida State

Three-star defensive end Darryll Desir signed with Florida State on Wednesday.

One half of the twin-duo from Miami (Fla.) Norland High School, Darryll committed to Florida State alongside his twin brother Mandrell on Nov. 10.

The relationship between the Seminoles and Desir began in March when Darryll visited Florida State unofficially. Desir left with an offer and intended to officially visit. Communication between the two parties lessened when Desir committed to UCF on July 5.

That commitment to the Knights would last until Nov. 8 when Desir decommitted and subsequently committed to Florida State just a few days later on Nov. 10.

Despite changes to the defensive staff, Darryll remained locked in with the Seminoles and took no other visits apart from his official visit during the Charleston Southern weekend.