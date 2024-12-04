Three-star DE Darryll Desir signs with Florida State

Three-star defensive end Darryll Desir signed with Florida State on Wednesday.
One half of the twin-duo from Miami (Fla.) Norland High School, Darryll committed to Florida State alongside his twin brother Mandrell on Nov. 10.
The relationship between the Seminoles and Desir began in March when Darryll visited Florida State unofficially. Desir left with an offer and intended to officially visit. Communication between the two parties lessened when Desir committed to UCF on July 5.
That commitment to the Knights would last until Nov. 8 when Desir decommitted and subsequently committed to Florida State just a few days later on Nov. 10.
Despite changes to the defensive staff, Darryll remained locked in with the Seminoles and took no other visits apart from his official visit during the Charleston Southern weekend.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Darryll Desir: "Desir can play on the outside and you can kick him inside to tackle. He is a kid that stays low and shots off the ball. He is big and athletic. You better get a body on him. He does need to learn more than one move. Right now, he uses his speed and athletic ability to make plays. You can’t do that in college. He does have a little move where he shoots outside and comes back inside."
Please click on the link below to view Desir's HUDL highlights.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Desir's HUDL highlights: "He is extremely quick off the ball and is a long 6-4. He is physical with his hands and does of good job of getting his hands inside on blockers, getting extension and getting off blocks. Plays hard and chases the ball well. He is highly productive. He leads his team in tackles this season with 72 in nine games. He is second on his team with nine sacks. Most of his HUDL tape is vs. the pass and I am not sure he projects as an elite pass rusher at the major college level. However, he does a have a nice frame and once he adds weight and strength, he could be a really solid strongside defensive end."