Fresh off of a junior day visit, three-star defensive end prospect Trajen Odom not only wants to return and visit Florida State in the spring but he also wants to take an official visit at some point before committing in the summer.

Odom visited Florida State for the first time on Jan. 20 after being offered a week earlier, and the Seminoles have already made quite an impression to the Cary (N.C.) Panther Creek prospect. At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Odom also holds offers from Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Miami, Tennessee, North Carolina and N.C. State.

"I really like FSU," Odom told the Osceola. "It was better than I imagined. From the campus all the way to the people there. And coach Norvell is energy!!"

"The culture about FSU and the people there," is what Odom said when asked why he wanted to take an official visit. "There are genuine and great coaching staff there. And the track record they have — especially Coach (Odell) Haggins and Coach Norvell — is great development-wise for me and more."



After attending junior day at Florida State this past weekend, Odom will be traveling to Miami on Jan. 27 and then Oregon the following week. From there, Odom will take visits during the spring and his official visits in the summer before deciding where he will play in June.

Based on early first impressions, the Seminoles have a good chance to land the rising defensive end prospect.

"FSU is pretty high up for me," finished Odom.