Three-star DL Cam Brickle excited by FSU offer, first trip to campus

Cam Brickle arrived in Tallahassee for a Junior Day with a virtual first impression of Florida State. And no scholarship offer.

He left Tallahassee with a stronger relationship with new defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and an offer.

"He thought I already was offered," Brickle said with a laugh after his visit. "That’s probably what threw him off. He was like, ‘I didn’t know that we didn’t offer you.’ I said, ‘I didn’t get it yet.’ "

Brickle now has it and has FSU well in the mix as the three-star defensive lineman, who has experience playing tackle and end, begins to make decisions on where he will take official visits. While he doesn't have dates mapped out yet, Brickle would like to take official visits to Texas, Penn State, Ohio State and FSU.

"They passed the eye test," Brickle said. "I had a good connection with them over the phone. So to actually be able to get out here and be able to see things in person, that means something."