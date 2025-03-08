Three-star DL Cam Brickle excited by FSU offer, first trip to campus

Cam Brickle arrived in Tallahassee for a Junior Day with a virtual first impression of Florida State. And no scholarship offer.
He left Tallahassee with a stronger relationship with new defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and an offer.
"He thought I already was offered," Brickle said with a laugh after his visit. "That’s probably what threw him off. He was like, ‘I didn’t know that we didn’t offer you.’ I said, ‘I didn’t get it yet.’ "
Brickle now has it and has FSU well in the mix as the three-star defensive lineman, who has experience playing tackle and end, begins to make decisions on where he will take official visits. While he doesn't have dates mapped out yet, Brickle would like to take official visits to Texas, Penn State, Ohio State and FSU.
"They passed the eye test," Brickle said. "I had a good connection with them over the phone. So to actually be able to get out here and be able to see things in person, that means something."
Brickle had spoken to Knighton the last few months. But the Philadelphia native and now Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout was impressed by his 1-on-1 conversation with Knighton.
"Just to see his aggression," Brickle said. "And when I mean aggression I'm talking about in his whole aspect of coaching, aggression and his passion as well. Listening to what he was saying when it came down to how he went from the league and then came back to help the college players, that means a lot because he played where we want to go.
"He coached where most kids want to go, and then he's now back at the (college) level to help us get to that point."
Brickle, who said he weighed in at 6-2 and 301 pounds on Saturday, plans to return to FSU for a spring practice on March 29.
