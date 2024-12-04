Three-star DL Mandrell Desir signs with Florida State

Three-star defensive line prospect Mandrell Desir signed with Florida State on Wednesday.

One half of the twin-duo from Miami (Fla.) Norland High School, Mandrell committed to Florida State alongside his brother Darryll on Nov. 10.

At 6-3 and 235 pounds, Mandrell is considered to be the No. 94 ranked prospect in the state of Florida and the No. 35 ranked prospect at his position by Rivals.

Like his twin brother, Mandrell first visited Florida State unofficially in early March, where they both left their visit with an offer from the Seminoles. While they intended to officially visit, communication died down between the two parties and Mandrell committed to UCF on July 5.

With Florida State needing to add additional depth at a key position, communication picked back up between the Seminoles and Desir in October. Mandrell remained committed to UCF until Nov. 8, when both he and his brother decommitted from the Knights. Mandrell committed to Florida State a few days later and has remained committed since. His only other visit was his official visit on Nov. 23.

Despite changes to the defensive coaching staff and potentially more on the way, Desir has remained locked in with the Seminoles.