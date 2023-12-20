Flagg, a 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive tackle out of Miami Booker T. Washington High, committed to the Seminoles over offers from Florida, Georgia Tech, Syracuse and others on Dec. 14, 2022. He took his only official visit to Tallahassee earlier this month on the weekend of Dec. 8 through 10.

MaxPreps credits Flagg with 39 tackles (36 solo) and two sacks during his senior season of high school football. Over three seasons of high school ball, he is credited with 19 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

Flagg is the only defensive tackle in FSU’s 2024 class entering the early signing period.

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Flagg: "Flagg's junior film was impressive. He showed quick burst off the ball and the ability to get into the backfield. He can shoot the gaps and is tough against the run. He gained a lot of weight between his junior and senior seasons and the production was not the same his senior season. If he can get back to his junior season production than Flagg could end up a solid player in college."

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Flagg: "I agree with Fish, his tape from his junior season is more impressive than his senior season but you the potential from both. He was almost impossible to block at the high school level when he wins the leverage battle and gets his hands inside whoever his blocking him. You do see some quickness and explosion coming out of his stance and he is a physical player. His strength is defending the run and I think he will end up as a nose tackle at FSU."

