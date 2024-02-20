It was a difficult task for the Greensboro (Ga.) Greene County defensive tackle but Kevin Wynn trimmed down his list of contending schools to 10 on Monday. After multiple in-season visits to Tallahassee this past year, Florida State coaches find themselves in good standing with Wynn as they are among a condensed list of suitors that include Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, LSU, Florida, NC State, USC, and South Carolina. For Wynn, it's the genuine nature of the coaching staff that makes Florida State stand out. "They're very genuine," Wynn told The Osceola. "The coaching staff treats you like you're their son."

The Florida State coaching staff keeps in touch with Wynn frequently, with calls every other week and plenty of text messages in between. For him, that connection is important as the deciding factor in his recruitment will be finding a place that he can see himself being at for multiple years. That and finding a school that has a good program for his desired major. "Food science, nutritionist, or dietitian — something along those lines," Wynn said.