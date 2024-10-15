Three-star OG Daniel Pierre Louis commits to Florida State

Both of Florida State's offensive line official visitors from the Clemson weekend have now committed to the Seminoles.

Following Kemper County four-star Mario Nash Jr.'s commitment on Oct. 10, Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge OL Daniel Pierre Louis announced his commitment to Florida State early on Tuesday afternoon.

Pierre Louis was offered by the Seminoles during an unofficial visit for one of the many camps hosted by the program during the summer. He went on to add offers from multiple G5 programs and a pair of P4 programs in NC State and Florida.

Pierre Louis officially visited NC State on Oct. 12 but the Seminoles won out in the end over the Wolfpack and the Gators.