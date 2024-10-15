Three-star OG Daniel Pierre Louis commits to Florida State

in other news
Osceola Video: Alex Atkins on development from Andre' Otto, Jaylen Early
FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins discusses the development of young linemen like Andre' Otto and Jaylen Early.
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's focus ahead of Duke
Mike Norvell discusses the focal points of Tuesday's practice and preparing for the game at Duke on Friday.
Noles in NFL: Renardo Green INT, Tatum Bethune fumble lift 49ers to win
Renardo Green has an INT, Tatum Bethune recovers a fumble to lead 49ers.
Observations from FSU's Monday practice to begin Duke week
Who stood out during a rare Monday morning FSU football practice to begin Duke week?
Osceola Video: Adam Fuller, KJ Kirkland discuss FSU, preview Duke
Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and safety KJ Kirkland discuss FSU's practices, preparing for Duke.
in other news
Osceola Video: Alex Atkins on development from Andre' Otto, Jaylen Early
FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins discusses the development of young linemen like Andre' Otto and Jaylen Early.
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's focus ahead of Duke
Mike Norvell discusses the focal points of Tuesday's practice and preparing for the game at Duke on Friday.
Noles in NFL: Renardo Green INT, Tatum Bethune fumble lift 49ers to win
Renardo Green has an INT, Tatum Bethune recovers a fumble to lead 49ers.
Both of Florida State's offensive line official visitors from the Clemson weekend have now committed to the Seminoles.
Following Kemper County four-star Mario Nash Jr.'s commitment on Oct. 10, Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge OL Daniel Pierre Louis announced his commitment to Florida State early on Tuesday afternoon.
Pierre Louis was offered by the Seminoles during an unofficial visit for one of the many camps hosted by the program during the summer. He went on to add offers from multiple G5 programs and a pair of P4 programs in NC State and Florida.
Pierre Louis officially visited NC State on Oct. 12 but the Seminoles won out in the end over the Wolfpack and the Gators.
Pierre Louis joins an offensive guard-heavy offensive line class, a class that includes five-star Solomon Thomas, four-star Peyton Joseph, and the aforementioned four-star Mario Nash.
With the addition of Pierre Louis to Mike Norvell's 2025 recruiting class, the Seminoles now sit at 12 commitments and have moved up to No. 36 in the class rankings.
Scouting report
"Daniel is a prospect that would be considered a late bloomer," Osceola Football Analyst Patrick Burnham said of Pierre Louis. "I think he is a better prospect than his overall offer list suggest. He will likely continue to gain attention from other Power 4 programs as he closes out his senior season. He is raw but has great size, length and athleticism. Daniel can bend, moves his feet well and shows good lateral movement in pass protection based off limited film.
"FSU is in need of offensive tackles in this signing class, and he fills that need. He will likely need a redshirt year to continue to get stronger and more explosive but is a guy who has a huge upside and should be competing for playing time by his third year on-campus."