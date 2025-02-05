Three-star OL Chavez Thompson has signed with FSU

FSU added another offensive line prospect to its 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday when Chavez Thompson signed with the Seminoles. Thompson, who is 6-foot-1 and 270 pounds, is a three-star prospect who is ranked as the 10th-best center in the class of 2026. The Cocoa (Fla.) High product had been committed to both Oregon and then FAU before flipping to FSU.

Advertisement

Thompson's offer from FSU came after Herb Hand was hired as the Seminoles offensive line coach. Hand had offered Thompson last spring when he was still the offensive line coach at UCF. Thompson took an official visit to FSU on Jan. 11, shortly after being offered by the Seminoles. He committed to FSU on Jan. 15.



Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Brown: "He plays very hard and is physical at the point of attack. He is small for a major offensive lineman at 6-1 and 270. His size might give him an advantage from a leverage standpoint when run blocking but not having long arms might hurt in pass protection and the major college level vs. bigger, longer defensive tackles. He does have quick feet, but he does have a tendency to get too high at times when run blocking."