Three-star OL Sean Poret signs with Florida State

Three-star offensive tackle Sean Poret signed with Florida State on Wednesday. Poret, who is 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, was a late addition to the Seminoles 2025 recruiting class, flipping from South Florida.

He camped at FSU several times over the previous two summers but didn't get an offer from the Seminoles until late in the recruiting process. Poret took his official visit to FSU this past weekend when the Seminoles took on Florida.

The Atlanta (Ga.) Riverwood High product had been committed to USF since June before making the decision to sign with FSU. He also considered a late offer from Vanderbilt and NC State.