Three-star OL Sean Poret signs with Florida State

Three-star offensive tackle Sean Poret signed with Florida State on Wednesday. Poret, who is 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, was a late addition to the Seminoles 2025 recruiting class, flipping from South Florida.
He camped at FSU several times over the previous two summers but didn't get an offer from the Seminoles until late in the recruiting process. Poret took his official visit to FSU this past weekend when the Seminoles took on Florida.
The Atlanta (Ga.) Riverwood High product had been committed to USF since June before making the decision to sign with FSU. He also considered a late offer from Vanderbilt and NC State.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Poret: "Poret is the type of lineman you take, red-shirt and let him develop. He is a little light in the backside. He moves well. You can tell he has the quickness to handle speed rushers off the edge. He lacks the physicality at this time to play right away. He must get bigger and stronger. You have to like that he has the athletic ability to play on the defensive side of the football. He plays with a mean streak."
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Poret: "We saw him in camp several times over the last couple of summers. There are two things you notice right away, he has great feet and lateral movement in pass protection, but he is a little undersized and you worry about just how much weight he can put on and still move effectively. On tape he is raw but he moves very well. Physical at the point of attack and effective blocking on the second level. Needs time to develop on the field and in the weight room."