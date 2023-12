Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Hylton: "One thing you notice on film is Hylton has a motor and a mean streak. He tries and punish the defender opposite him. He plays violent. He does a good job of using his hands. He can move defenders off the ball. He is good at coming off the ball and driving a defender backwards. The question with Hylton is can he play the same way in college once the competition improves."

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Hylton: "He does bend extremely well and is a long 6-4. He has quickness and at times shows very good lateral movement in pass protection. He does play low and with good leverage. You can see him growing into his body and into his position when you compare his sophomore season film to his junior season film. He does a great job of keeping his feet moving once he locks on to a defender. Hylton also plays with great effort. Likely an inside guy at the P5 level but a guy who has a huge upside as he continues to get bigger and stronger."