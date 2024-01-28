"This visit was great, I loved everything about it, from coaching us on how everything goes, the ins and outs of everything," said Simeon. "It was such a great experience."

Three-star running back prospect Shawn Simeon was one of over two dozen high school prospects in attendance for Florida State's second Junior Day of the 2024-25 recruiting calendar on Saturday. The 5-foot-10 and 180-pound rising senior from Naples (Fla.) High says it likely won't be the last time he will visit FSU. Simeon was offered by FSU last summer.

One of the things Simeon has enjoyed about his recruiting process with FSU is building a relationship with head coach Mike Norvell.

"I feel like we have a good connection," said Simeon of Norvell. "I am very comfortable with him. I feel like he is very comfortable with me."

Simeon, who also received an in-school visit from Norvell this past week, plans to return to the FSU campus again soon and later this summer or fall.

"I am planning on coming back for a spring practice, taking an official visit. I like this school," said Simeon. "I feel like the way they talk about how they lift people and want everyone to be great at the school. And Coach Norvell, the way he treats his players and stuff like that, his staff members. I want to be a part of it."

He also listed Illinois, USF, Charlotte and Toledo as schools that he is currently heavily involved with in his recruiting. Simeon also said that he plans to visit UCF next week and is also planning to visit Indiana as well.

As a junior, Simeon ran for 2,040 yards and 27 touchdowns on 188 carries in 12 games.

Please click on the link below to view Simeon's HUDL highlights.

Shawn Simeon - Hudl







