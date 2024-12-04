Three-star safety Max Redmon signs with Florida State

Despite a late official visit to Mississippi State, three-star safety prospect Max Redmon has signed with Florida State on Wednesday.

The West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman defensive back is the No. 84 ranked player in the state of Florida and the No. 48 ranked safety prospect in the country.

After receiving an offer from Florida State when he attended a camp at FAU, Redmon was a frequent visitor during his recruitment. The 6-2 and 190 pound safety prospect officially visited Florida State on June 7th and committed to the Seminoles on July 9th. He chose the Seminoles over USF, Illinois and Penn State.

Redmon then went quiet on the recruiting trail as he focused on his senior season. The three-star made no visits until making a surprise official visit to Mississippi State. Redmon followed suit with an unofficial visit back to Florida State for the Florida game on November 30th. Despite the late visit, Redmon stuck with his initial decision and signed with Florida State.

Redmon joins Gregory Thomas as the other defensive back signee in Mike Norvell's 2025 recruiting class entering the early signing period before the surprise addition of Auburn commit Shamar Arnoux Wednesday morning.

