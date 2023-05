Three-star wide receiver/defensive back prospect Jameer Grimsley from Tampa (Fla.) Catholic has set official visit date with five programs, including Florida State. Grimsley, who is 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, was offered by the Seminoles earlier this year. He will be on FSU's campus from June 11-13 for his official visit with the Seminoles.

Grimsley will visit North Carolina and Penn State prior to his official visit to FSU and will take official visit to Alabama and Florida after his trip to Tallahassee. This past March, Grimsley took an unofficial visit to FSU.