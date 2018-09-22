If the Florida State football team is going to rebound from its rocky start to the 2018 season, that turnaround likely will have to begin today against Northern Illinois. And it almost certainly will require a major breakthrough on offense.

Through two games against FBS opponents, the Seminoles have scored a grand total of 10 points. Not good.

There are some problems on the defensive side of the ball as well, and plenty in special teams, but if the Florida State football team is going to do anything of note this year, it will need the offense to find itself and start finding the end zone.

With that in mind, here are three things to look for in today's game against 1-2 Northern Illinois.

Figure out a way to run the ball

This is obvious. But it's also what Willie Taggart prides himself on.

In his last two seasons at South Florida and his only season at Oregon, Taggart's offenses were ranked in the top 12 in the nation in rushing offense. They each rushed for well over 3,000 yards.