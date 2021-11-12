Three things to watch for during FSU Football's huge recruiting weekend

This is one of the most important aspects of a big recruiting weekend. While sometimes it takes time to see the impact of a weekend like this, there's no question FSU's coaches would love to see some instant positive results.

With that in mind, here are some of the prospects I'm going to keep a closer eye on throughout the week.

At the top of that list will be Camden Brown out of St. Thomas Aquinas, even though he is committed to Pitt. This is a guy who came to FSU two or three times this year and has even stated that FSU was the offer he coveted. Now, there is still work to do in terms of making a positive impression and showing him that receivers will be featured in this offense, but there's no denying that FSU has a big need at receiver. And I'm fully expecting Brown to see the opportunity to get on the field early.

In addition, Brown is very close with FSU defensive back Jarques McClellion. He also grew up liking the Seminoles, so that helps as well. But again, FSU will need to make a strong impression on the field. And I'm talking more about the performance of the team than the atmosphere.

Sticking with the receiver position, two other guys I will be watching are Gulliver Prep standout wide receiver Jalen Brown and American Heritage WR Santana Fleming. Both receivers are in the 2023 class, both also visited FSU in the summer, and I think FSU has done a very good job of building relationships with both.

It also doesn't hurt that both guys have already developed a really strong connection with FSU 2023 QB commit Chris Parson. I'm not saying they will commit this weekend, but it would not be surprising if they jumped on board with the Seminoles if everything goes well on the visit and they see what they need to see on the field. I would say it's more likely that Fleming jumps on board out of the two.