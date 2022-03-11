Through first week of spring, retooled D-Line continues to shine for FSU

"I like our defensive front," Norvell said after Wednesday's practice. "I like that group. Daniel Lyons. Bishop (Thomas) has flashed. Jared Verse is an explosive, explosive player."

Head coach Mike Norvell certainly seems to think so after three spring practices, including one in full pads.

But even without Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas, the Seminoles might have themselves another stellar starting rotation up front.

It's well-documented what was lost from the Florida State defensive line this offseason. Most notably two highly productive senior defensive ends, one of whom could be a top-15 pick in the NFL Draft.

Lyons and Thomas have serious work to do to get into the rotation as true freshmen. It's not impossible, but it would be quite an accomplishment at defensive tackle.

That's because FSU returns a duo that will be one of the most experienced -- and perhaps most talented -- in the ACC.

Veterans Fabien Lovett and Robert Cooper are both multiple-year starters, and they said they like what they've seen from the position group as a whole, even knowing who has to be replaced on the outside.

"Really all of our young guys have impressed me," said Lovett, who had 28 tackles a season ago. "Honestly, since the first day, all of our young guys have impressed me."

Said Cooper: "They're all taking the time and listening to Coach Odell [Haggins] and what he has to say. The same thing I had to go through as a freshman. Just slow the game down, listen to Coach Odell and apply it

"That's what they're all doing. They're progressing with it every day. So, I'd say they're all doing pretty good."

Out of all the newcomers on the defensive line, Verse is the one who draws the most attention this spring and will continue to do so into preseason camp. He was one of the most highly touted transfers in the country and has a chance to play -- and play a lot -- in 2022.

But there are also returners at defensive end who seem to have made enough strides that they might be able to help in a big way as well.

Redshirt sophomore Derrick McLendon has been the most productive defensive end in team drills through the first three days of practice. Defensive tackles Malcolm Ray and Jarrett Jackson came on last year, and redshirt freshman Joshua Farmer has put on more than 40 pounds since he arrived and looks like a completely different player.

"I've got a lot of high hopes for Josh," Cooper said. "He's looking good. Like I said, he's starting to apply what Coach Odell has been teaching him and slowing the game down for him. And I expect big things out of him."

If guys like Farmer and McLendon can take that next step, if Verse can realize his vast potential, if Dennis Briggs Jr. can pick up where he left off last season before his injury, and Cooper and Lovett can stay healthy, the Florida State defensive line has a chance to be a very good one. Again.