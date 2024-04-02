Following a home series win over Louisville, Florida State used a two-run homer by outfielder James Tibbs in the 6th inning to get past the Jacksonville Dolphins (13-15) and win the season series with a 5-3 victory.

After totaling 23 wins 2023, the turnaround in year two under Link Jarrett continues to quickly progress, as the Seminoles (23-4) have now equaled their win total from last season with the victory on Tuesday night. Now just over halfway through the season, Florida State hasn't just turned the page from last year, they've ripped it out completely.

Brady Louck made his second start as a Seminole, tossing 3.2 innings while only relinquishing an unearned run and a single hit. Andrew Armstrong came on in relief of Louck and contributed two scoreless innings.

Hudson Rowan struggled during his relief appearance in the seventh inning, hitting a batter and walking another before Brennan Oxford entered the game and limited the damage to only a single run.

Freshman Cal Fisher cashed in with an RBI double to give the Seminoles a run back in the bottom half of the seventh inning.

Tibbs also contributed an RBI double in the inning to bring the score to 5-2. He went 3 for 4 and has been on a hot streak, going 7 for 8 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs.

The Dolphins battled back in the 8th, loading the bases with no outs but the Seminoles were able to escape serious damage by trading a single run on a double play that led to the end of the inning.

The top of the 9th inning also saw the tying run come to the plate but Carson Dorsey finished the game off for the Seminoles and earned his third save of the season.