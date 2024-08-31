Advertisement

Published Aug 31, 2024
Tight bonds have led to return visit for 2026 DT Trashawn Ruffin
Nick Carlisle
After a summer visit to Tallahassee in June, Mount Olive (N.C.) North Duplin defensive tackle Trashawn Ruffin wanted to get back on Florida State's campus as soon as he could.

The three-star defensive tackle will be part of the first group of prospects on campus this season as Florida State hosts Boston College on Monday evening.

Despite not being geographically close to Florida State, Ruffin explained why the Seminoles were one of the first schools that he wanted to see this fall.

Even with only having a single visit under his belt, Ruffin and the coaching staff have been able to build a tight bond.

"We're tight, man, we're really tight. We've been talking - we talk about every week. Every time we get a chance to talk. They don't always have the time, but when they do have the time, we have good conversations... I love it, man. I love good relationships with coaches. Especially the head coach (Mike Norvell). Me and him are really tight (too)."

Ruffin's visit to Florida State this weekend will be the first of many gameday visits he has planned this season. Ruffin will be at Texas A&M next week and has plans to see South Carolina, UNC and North Carolina State in the future.

A plan was in place for Ruffin to visit NC State on Thursday during their 38-21 victory over Western Carolina, but a scheduling conflict prevented that visit as he was competing in a high school game.

But the Seminoles were always going to be one of the first programs Ruffin visited this season.

"I just want to get back and chill with them (the Seminoles). They are real cool down there and I love being around them,” Ruffin said. “Last time I was there, me and my pops enjoyed being down there a whole lot."

There may not be a team recruiting the three-star defensive tackle harder than the Seminoles right now. It was a quick, 'Florida State', answer when asked who he was hearing from the most heading into the season.

The Seminoles have placed themselves in a great position with Ruffin, as his offer list has grown over the past few weeks and should only continue to grow moving forward. In the last week, Ruffin has picked up offers from USC, Florida and Georgia.

While his performances to start his junior year are starting to turn heads around the country, Ruffin will be looking to further build his relationships with Florida State over the weekend.

