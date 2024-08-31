After a summer visit to Tallahassee in June, Mount Olive (N.C.) North Duplin defensive tackle Trashawn Ruffin wanted to get back on Florida State's campus as soon as he could. The three-star defensive tackle will be part of the first group of prospects on campus this season as Florida State hosts Boston College on Monday evening. Despite not being geographically close to Florida State, Ruffin explained why the Seminoles were one of the first schools that he wanted to see this fall.

Even with only having a single visit under his belt, Ruffin and the coaching staff have been able to build a tight bond. "We're tight, man, we're really tight. We've been talking - we talk about every week. Every time we get a chance to talk. They don't always have the time, but when they do have the time, we have good conversations... I love it, man. I love good relationships with coaches. Especially the head coach (Mike Norvell). Me and him are really tight (too)."

Ruffin (right) and his father (left) with Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell.