The Florida State football team's 2019 season opener against Boise State is going to take place this Saturday after all, but it will be inside Doak Campbell Stadium instead of Jacksonville.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at a Thursday morning press conference that the game likely would move to Tallahassee because of Hurricane Dorian, and Warchant has confirmed with a university source that that is the case.

The game will kick off at noon and air on ESPNews.

Tickets for the original game site in Jacksonville are expected to be refunded, according to a source, and general admission tickets will to be sold for Doak Campbell.



More information is expected to be announced shortly.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this developing story.



