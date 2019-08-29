News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-29 10:16:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Game On! FSU's season opener vs. Boise State moved to Doak Campbell

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
@iraschoffel
Managing Editor
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

The Florida State football team's 2019 season opener against Boise State is going to take place this Saturday after all, but it will be inside Doak Campbell Stadium instead of Jacksonville.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at a Thursday morning press conference that the game likely would move to Tallahassee because of Hurricane Dorian, and Warchant has confirmed with a university source that that is the case.

The game will kick off at noon and air on ESPNews.

Tickets for the original game site in Jacksonville are expected to be refunded, according to a source, and general admission tickets will to be sold for Doak Campbell.

More information is expected to be announced shortly.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this developing story.

DEAL EXTENDED! Get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com

Anh04spa95cgzcs96j1b

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}