Heartbreaking.

But it can only be for a few minutes before you're supposed to move on. At least that is what you are taught. A task that seems impossible given the emotional weight of what had happened.

It's a position that Tate Rodemaker has been in before backing up Jordan Travis. He replaced Travis against Louisville in 2022, leading the Seminoles to a 35-31 win in what was a coming of age game for Rodemaker.

This time things were much, much different.

The running joke is that the easiest job on the football team is the backup quarterback. Until it isn't. Rodemaker wasn't only going to have to pull his teammates out of a 13-point deficit, he was going to have to pull them out of a shell-shock that can only come from losing a player as cherished and important as Jordan Travis in his final home game.

"There was no message for Tate," Jarrian Jones said on what the team told him before going out on the field. "We don't need you to go be J. Trav, we need you to go be Tate."

It took a while for Rodemaker to settle in, understandably, but Rodemaker eventually got the offense going. Taking advantage of some short fields, the offense began a spree of unanswered points that put the game out of reach in Florida State's 58-13 win over North Alabama on Saturday.

The offense did have some hiccups but mostly due to untimely drops — a problem that continues to pop up now and again. Rodemaker completed 13 of 23 passes, throwing for 217 yards and two touchdowns before being replaced by Brock Glenn in the fourth quarter.

"I thought Tate did a great job coming in," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "Other than a few mistakes here and there, he was really, really good tonight. What he did, where he located the ball, he made a couple of great decisions in his progressions and reads. He showed all the work he has been putting in. He was ready for his moment when his number was called."



